Claiming Compensation for Car Accident Injuries While on Vacation

No matter where a car crash takes place, the victims deserve to be compensated if the other party is responsible for the mishap. It is your right to claim compensation.

A car accident is stressful enough when it happens in your hometown, but things can be worse if you get into a mishap while on vacation. Whether it is just a minor fender bender or a major wreck, the mishap can get you into big trouble. There are local laws that you may not know about and worse, you may have injuries as well. You will probably not even know what to do and who to call for help. And, things can be complicated because a car rental company would also be involved. Despite these complexities, one thing is clear: you can rightfully claim compensation if the accident happened due to someone else’s negligence. Here are some steps you should take to deal with the predicament.

Call 911

Getting medical attention after a car wreck is a must. First things first, you should call 911 right after the accident, regardless of the location. You must do it right after the car crash, even if there are no visible injuries and you feel fine. Even if you want to call from an out-of-state phone number, it will work for local emergency responders. If you are too confused or delirious, ask a passerby to help.

Check for injuries

When there is a mishap, the victim may not see or experience evident injuries for some time. Still, you should not take a chance, particularly because you are away from your city. Consider getting a medical check-up at a local emergency room to get a complete assessment of your condition, even if you feel fine. This is important because a medical report will serve as a key piece of evidence when filing a claim.

Obtain a police report

Reporting the accident to the local police is mandatory, whether it occurs in your own city or while on vacation. Seasoned personal injury lawyers at Bruner Law Firm strongly recommend requesting a copy of the police report. You must do it right away because obtaining it would be tough once you are home.

Document the scene

Even if the accident occurs while you are on a holiday, you must document the scene and get as much evidence as you can. Take details of the vehicle and driver and click photos as well. Exchange contact information with the other driver and eyewitnesses. You may need to connect with them later during the claims procedure.

Resolve rental car issues

Rental cars are often involved in out-of-state accidents. If you were driving a rental vehicle, it is your responsibility to notify the company about the accident. If the rental company refuses insurance, you may still get coverage under your auto insurance. You must resolve the issues quickly because you want to travel back home and will need a vehicle.

Talk to an attorney

After getting first aid and reporting the accident to the local police, connecting with a personal injury lawyer should be your next step. The legal norms for car accident claims vary from state to state. So you must find a lawyer with a license to practice in that particular state. Obviously, they will know the applicable laws in that area and can make your case stronger.

No matter where a car crash takes place, the victims deserve to be compensated if the other party is responsible for the mishap. It is your right to claim compensation and you must absolutely do it.