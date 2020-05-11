What are the Four Major Drugs Associated with Crimes?

The war on drugs has obviously harmed those who are addicted to drugs much more than it as had an effect on the drug deals and manufacturers.

According to the most recent data, more than 1.6 million people are arrested each year in the U.S. for drug-related crimes. However, only 13.6 percent were arrested for distributing or manufacturing drugs. Conversely, a whopping 86.4 percent were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

The numbers are astounding. The war on drugs has obviously harmed those who are addicted to drugs much more than it as had an effect on the drug deals and manufacturers. In fact, citizens of the United States are more likely to get arrested for the possession and/or use of illicit drugs than any other crime. With this in mind, if you have recently been arrested for a drug-related crime, it is essential that you connect with a proven professional the likes of drug crime attorney Rahul Parikh. In many cases, an experienced defense attorney can help to lessen the charges, get the case dismissed, or potentially decrease the punishment if convicted.

Learn more about the four major drugs associated with crimes below.

Alcohol

Contrary to the belief of many, alcohol is a drug, albeit legal. Nonetheless, driving under the influence of alcohol leads to thousands of arrests, instances of property damage, as well as countless deaths each year. Though the rates of DUI’s are decreasing (in comparison to 20 years ago), there are still far too many that occur. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that drunk driving-related accidents are responsible for approximately 33 percent of all traffic deaths in the U.S. Additionally, many violent crimes such as physical and/or sexual assault occur when alcohol is involved.

Marijuana

Even though nearly 65 percent of Americans believe that marijuana should be legalized, recreational marijuana is legal in nine states, and medicinal marijuana is legalized in 29 states, it still represents a large fraction of drug-related arrests across the U.S. In the midst of the push to legalize the popular plant, the number of marijuana-related arrests has precipitously increased in the last few years. According to the latest FBI statistics, more than 660,000 people were arrested for marijuana in 2018. The data from 2019 is expected to show a slight increase.

Cocaine & Heroin

Heroin is a highly addictive substance. It is a derivative of morphine. Though far fewer people are arrested for heroin use and distribution than other types of drug abuse, it has some of the most devastating effects on those who use it as well as their families. Many who are addicted to heroin commit petty crimes such as theft to finance their addiction. Similarly, cocaine is a widely used illegal substance that thousands get arrested for using and distributing each year. A lot of criminal activity surrounding cocaine occurs in the ranks of gang organizations as they proliferate the drug across their territory.

Pharmaceutical Drugs

It’s no secret that the U.S. is experiencing a drug epidemic. One of the main causes of the problem is the doctors who write unneeded prescriptions to those who are either addicted to a particular substance (i.e., OxyContin, Adderall, etc.) or selling the drug on the black market. Not only can the misuse of prescription drugs cause severe medical issues, but it can lead to dangerous activities that put the lives of users and others in jeopardy.