Research connects cocoa compounds with improved circulation and modest blood pressure reductions.

A compound naturally found in cocoa may offer benefits for people looking to improve their blood pressure and keep their blood vessels working properly, according to a review of existing research. Scientists found that cocoa flavanols, plant-based substances found in cocoa beans, were linked to lower blood pressure readings and better blood flow among people who took part in the studies. The findings were published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging following an analysis of 25 separate clinical trials involving more than 1,100 people. Participants included individuals with high blood pressure as well as those whose readings were already within the normal range. Researchers examined how consuming cocoa flavanols affected blood pressure and several measures of blood vessel function.

Across the studies, people who consumed cocoa flavanols experienced an average drop of 2.73 points in systolic blood pressure. Systolic pressure is the upper number in a blood pressure reading and measures the force of blood against artery walls when the heart beats. Diastolic pressure, the lower number, also declined by an average of 1.85 points. While the changes were not large, researchers said even modest drops in blood pressure may offer benefits over time. High blood pressure places added strain on the heart and blood vessels and is associated with a greater chance of developing heart disease and having a stroke. For that reason, finding ways to support healthy blood pressure remains an area of interest among researchers.

The review also looked at how cocoa flavanols may affect the ability of blood vessels to expand when blood flow increases. This function helps blood move through the body without placing unnecessary strain on the heart. Researchers measured this response through a test known as flow-mediated dilation. Results showed an average improvement of 1.31 percentage points among participants who consumed cocoa flavanols.

Another measurement, called pulse wave velocity, was also examined. This test looks at how quickly blood pressure waves travel through the arteries and can provide information about how stiff the blood vessels have become. The findings showed improvement in this measure as well, suggesting that cocoa flavanols may have a positive effect on the condition of blood vessels. Researchers also reviewed the ankle-brachial index, a test that compares blood pressure readings in the arms and ankles to check circulation. No meaningful change was found for this measurement. However, only two of the studies included this test, leaving too little information to draw a firm conclusion.

The amount of cocoa flavanols consumed by participants varied widely. Daily amounts ranged from 10.6 milligrams to 1,680 milligrams. Researchers noticed that people who consumed larger amounts tended to experience greater reductions in blood pressure. However, the available information did not establish how much a person would need to consume to receive the greatest benefit. There was also no clear minimum amount that could be recommended.

The results were similar among people with high blood pressure and those with normal readings. This suggests that the effects may not be limited to individuals already dealing with elevated blood pressure. Still, the researchers noted that the strength of the evidence differed depending on which health measure was being examined. The findings for systolic blood pressure were supported by moderate-quality evidence, while some of the other results were less certain.

Despite the encouraging results, the findings do not mean that eating more chocolate is necessarily a good way to improve cardiovascular health. The amount of flavanols in chocolate products can vary depending on how the cocoa beans are processed and how the finished product is made. Many common chocolate products also contain added sugar and fat, which can make frequent consumption less beneficial. The researchers said additional studies are needed to determine the most effective daily amount and better understand the effects on blood vessel function.

Sources:

Chocolate ingredient linked to startling effect on blood pressure

Impact of cocoa flavanols on blood pressure and vascular function: an updated systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials