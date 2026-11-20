Three local organizations will expand treatment access and recovery assistance through grants.

Three organizations in Berrien County, Michigan, are set to receive nearly $1.4 million in grant funding to expand local Michigan recovery services and provide additional support to people struggling with addiction. The money comes from a portion of the national opioid settlement, which requires companies involved in the distribution and production of prescription painkillers to pay billions of dollars following legal claims tied to the nationwide addiction crisis.

The Berrien County Board of Commissioners approved the grants on November 19, 2026, following a funding process that began in 2023. Thirteen organizations submitted applications for financial assistance, but only three were selected to receive awards. The recipients include Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center in Berrien Springs, First Church of God, and Berrien Recovery Hub, a community service operated by Berrien Center Bible Church. Each organization will use its share of the funding to support people seeking treatment, recovery services, and help with the challenges that can come with overcoming addiction. One of the largest individual awards, up to $250,000, will go to Berrien Recovery Hub to expand its transportation program.

The transportation program is intended to remove one of the common barriers that can prevent people from getting help: finding a reliable ride to treatment and recovery appointments. For someone experiencing a relapse or struggling to take the first steps toward recovery, arranging transportation can feel like an overwhelming task. Financial problems, limited access to public transportation, and the difficulty of asking someone for assistance can all make getting to a treatment center more difficult.

Caleb Arnold, director of the Berrien Recovery Hub and its On Target Recovery Program, explained that the need for transportation goes beyond simply getting someone from one location to another. He described situations in which a person may decide to seek treatment during a particularly difficult moment but lose the motivation to follow through while trying to arrange a ride.

Having someone available to provide transportation and emotional support could make a meaningful difference during those moments, Arnold said. Rather than relying on someone to arrange a ride through a transportation service or find public transportation, the program will provide direct assistance from trained individuals who understand the recovery process. The $250,000 grant will help pay for a full-time recovery support employee, a passenger vehicle, and several trained volunteer drivers. Those providing transportation will also have opportunities to speak with passengers, offer encouragement, and help them remain connected to recovery services while traveling to and from appointments. Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller said the money should be put to work helping residents rather than being held back while people continue to struggle. He described the need for immediate assistance and said the county should be directing available funds toward services that can help people in the community.

Miller also expressed support for the organizations receiving grants, noting that their work centers on helping individuals rather than focusing solely on substance use. Their services are intended to address the needs of people and families affected by addiction and provide practical ways to support recovery.

The funding is part of a much larger national agreement involving companies that manufactured and distributed prescription opioids. The companies are paying approximately $26 billion through the settlement, with portions of the money being distributed to states, counties, and local organizations to address the lasting effects of addiction.

Berrien County has received approximately $8.6 million through the settlement and is scheduled to receive its allocation over a 15-year period. According to Miller, the county has used only about 17% of the funding available to date, leaving additional money for future community programs and services.

For Berrien Recovery Hub, the grant represents an opportunity to provide assistance that may make the difference between someone seeking treatment and remaining without help. Arnold described the award as an extraordinary blessing and expressed excitement about what the expanded program could offer residents.

The organization expects to begin using its grant funding on January 1, 2028. Once operational, the expanded transportation service will provide residents with another way to access treatment, attend appointments, and receive personal support while working toward lasting recovery.

Sources:

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