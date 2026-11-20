The World Lawyers Forum (WLF) is set to host the 26th World Lawyers Forum (WLF) Dubai 2027 on January 18–19, 2027, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The upcoming international forum will bring together legal professionals, attorneys, law firm representatives, corporate counsel, business leaders, and industry experts to discuss emerging developments and opportunities shaping the global legal landscape.

Building on WLF’s commitment to international legal collaboration and professional knowledge exchange, the Dubai edition will provide a platform for exploring key issues affecting the legal profession, international business, corporate governance, and cross-border legal practices. The forum aims to encourage dialogue on evolving legal challenges, regulatory developments, and strategies for navigating an increasingly interconnected global business environment.

The 26th WLF 2027 Dubai will offer opportunities for participants to exchange perspectives on a range of legal and business topics, including international business law, corporate law, dispute resolution, arbitration, litigation, intellectual property, legal technology, regulatory compliance, and emerging trends in legal practice. Through professional discussions and interactive sessions, attendees will have opportunities to share insights, examine industry developments, and explore practical approaches to contemporary legal challenges.

The forum will also create opportunities for sponsors, exhibitors, media partners, law firms, and businesses to engage with an international audience of legal and business professionals. By facilitating professional networking and knowledge sharing, WLF seeks to strengthen connections among stakeholders across jurisdictions and support the development of meaningful professional relationships and potential collaborations.

Dubai’s position as an international center for commerce, investment, and business innovation provides a strategic setting for this global gathering. Bringing together professionals from diverse legal and commercial backgrounds, the forum aims to encourage cross-border dialogue, foster international cooperation, and explore the evolving relationship between law, business, and technology.

The two-day forum is expected to feature professional discussions, networking opportunities, and knowledge-sharing sessions designed to provide participants with fresh perspectives on developments affecting the international legal community. Attendees will have opportunities to connect with fellow practitioners, exchange professional experiences, and explore potential partnerships across the global legal sector.

As preparations continue for the upcoming edition, WLF invites lawyers, attorneys, corporate counsel, law firms, legal consultants, business executives, and other interested professionals to participate in this international gathering in Dubai.