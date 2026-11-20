Once you have the report, review it alongside your photos and notes to see exactly what the officer recorded.

After a car accident in Arvada, what you do immediately can affect your insurance claim and your police accident report. Knowing what to expect after reporting an accident in Arvada, Colorado, can help you protect your rights.

When You Must Stop and Stay at the Scene

After an accident in Arvada that results in injury or death, C.R.S. § 42-4-1601 requires drivers involved in the collision to stop immediately. A driver must remain at the scene until they have exchanged the information required by law and rendered or arranged for assistance.

Staying at the scene allows responding law enforcement to properly document the accident scene, which may end up in the eventual police report. Once those basic duties are finished, the next required step is sharing specific identifying information with the other people involved.

What Details You Must Share Right Away

After a car accident that results in injury or death, C.R.S. § 42-4-1603 requires a driver involved in the accident to:

Give their name, address, and the registration number of the vehicle they were driving

Show their operator’s license upon the request of any person involved in the accident

Render reasonable assistance to persons injured in the accident (i.e., call for help, arrange transportation to a hospital, etc., if possible)

Providing this information becomes part of the official record law enforcement later submits. Sharing it at the scene also helps you provide the information you must give when notifying police about the crash.

When You Must Notify Police Immediately

C.R.S. § 42-4-1606 requires a driver involved in an accident to notify the nearest appropriate law enforcement authority about the accident location and provide the required information above as soon as possible.

If a police officer directs a driver to return to the scene, the driver must remain at or return to the accident scene until law enforcement completes its investigation.

The responding law enforcement agency has five days to report the accident to the state, and must include the following information:

Whether or not an airbag deployed

Insurance information

That filing creates the crash report that Arvada and Jefferson County agencies later make available.

How Arvada and Jefferson County Handle the Report

The Arvada Police Department doesn’t accept accident reports in person. Still, it encourages those involved in minor car accidents to report the collision through the Colorado State Patrol accident reporting system within 30 days. For more information, visit the City of Arvada’s online reporting page for minor traffic accidents.

Similarly, Jefferson County accident reporting information directs those who need to report an accident online or request an individual copy of an accident report to the Colorado State Patrol’s Crash Information website. These local processes determine which office holds the report you will later request.

How You Request the Finished Report

Arvada traffic accident reports are available online through the BuyCrash system linked on the police records page. Standard requests through the records unit take five to seven business days.

Jefferson County uses the same Colorado State Patrol site for individual reports. Saving the officer’s:

Name

Agency

Report number

Date

Time

Location at the scene

makes the later request simpler. Once you have the report, review it alongside your photos and notes to see exactly what the officer recorded.

When Guidance From an Arvada Car Accident Lawyer May Help

Handling your injuries and recovery after an accident can be challenging enough. Figuring out who filed which accident report and what it includes can make it even more confusing.

If you have questions about:

Fault after an accident

Insurance coverage

Injuries that weren’t apparent immediately after the accident but developed later

An Arvada car accident lawyer with experience navigating the claims process and dealing with Jefferson County car accidents may be able to advise you on the best next steps for your specific case.

The Bottom Line

After a car accident in Arvada, Colorado law requires you to stop, provide certain information to other drivers and law enforcement, and (in some situations) notify law enforcement right away. Following these steps helps ensure law enforcement properly documents the accident in a police report, which can be critical down the road if you dispute fault or other issues arise.

Accident details can get hazy later, so take photos and notes while you still can. Then follow up on your accident report using the resources above and check it for accuracy.