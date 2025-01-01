Coffee, Tea Consumption Could Ward Off Certain Cancers

Drinking coffee or tea may lower the risk of developing head and neck cancer.

A large analysis of global research has found a possible link coffee and tea consumption and a reduced chance of developing certain head and neck cancers. These cancers, which include those in the mouth, throat, and voice box, rank among the most common cancers worldwide. Rates of these cancers are increasing in many low- and middle-income countries, and understanding potential protective factors is becoming more important.

The study brought together data from 14 different research projects as part of the International Head and Neck Cancer Epidemiology (INHANCE) consortium. Participants in these studies were asked detailed questions about their habits, including how much coffee and tea they drank over different periods. Both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee were included, along with tea, and researchers looked closely at the impact of these beverages on various cancer types in this group.

What stood out in the findings was the potential protective effect of drinking coffee, particularly caffeinated coffee. People who drank more than four cups of caffeinated coffee each day had a significantly lower risk of head and neck cancers compared to those who didn’t drink coffee. For example, their odds of developing cancers in the mouth were about 30% lower, while their risk of throat cancer dropped by 22%. Even among those who drank decaffeinated coffee, there seemed to be some benefit, with about 25% lower odds of oral cavity cancers.

Tea also appeared to offer some protection, though the results were less clear. Drinking one cup or less of tea each day was linked to a slightly lower overall risk of head and neck cancers, with the strongest benefit seen for hypopharyngeal cancer, a type of cancer at the bottom of the throat. However, drinking more than one cup of tea per day showed mixed results, with a reduced risk for some cancer types but an increased risk of laryngeal cancer.

Researchers highlighted how these findings could help guide future studies. Coffee and tea contain many different compounds, including antioxidants, that may have protective effects. The research suggested that these compounds could influence cancer risk differently depending on where in the head and neck the cancer occurs. This might explain why certain cancers seemed more affected by coffee or tea consumption than others.

The connection between lifestyle habits and cancer risk is complex, and drinking coffee or tea is just one small piece of a much larger puzzle. Other factors like smoking, alcohol use, and diet also play major roles in determining cancer risk. In fact, smoking and heavy alcohol use remain the strongest known risk factors for head and neck cancers. This study doesn’t suggest that coffee or tea can counteract these risks, but it opens the door to more questions about how everyday habits might help reduce cancer risk.

The study also found some surprising details, such as the fact that decaffeinated coffee had protective effects. This finding challenges the idea that caffeine alone is responsible for the benefits. Instead, it suggests that other compounds in coffee might play a bigger role. Similarly, the mixed results for tea point to the need for more focused research on how different types of tea or preparation methods might affect cancer risk.

While the results are encouraging, experts caution against making drastic changes based solely on this study. Drinking coffee or tea in moderation can be part of a healthy lifestyle, but relying on these beverages alone isn’t a substitute for other preventive measures like quitting smoking, reducing alcohol intake, eating a balanced diet, and getting regular check-ups.

This analysis brings together the work of researchers from all over the world, pooling data from nearly 10,000 people with head and neck cancer and over 15,000 people without cancer. By looking at such a large group, the researchers were able to identify patterns that might not show up in smaller studies. However, it’s important to remember that these findings show associations, not direct cause-and-effect relationships. In other words, while drinking coffee or tea is linked with a lower chance of certain cancers, this doesn’t prove that these beverages prevent cancer outright.

Further research will be needed to understand exactly how coffee and tea might protect against cancer, and whether there are differences based on the type of coffee or tea, how they’re prepared, or how much people drink. For now, this study adds to the growing body of evidence that coffee and tea could have health benefits beyond their role as morning pick-me-ups.

