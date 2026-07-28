Coffey Modica Expands Transportation Practice Group with 3 Partners & an Associate

Litigator David Aronowitz Joins to Lead Transportation Practice

TARRYTOWN, NY – Coffey Modica LLP, a leading defense litigation firm representing businesses and insurance companies in liability claims, excess property and casualty, medical malpractice, and other professional industries, announced the expansion of the firm’s transportation practice group.

Veteran litigator David Aronowitz joins the firm as Partner and Head of the 15-attorney transportation practice group, which will handle high exposure matters across the United States. Joining the team along with Mr. Aronowitz, are new firm partners Robert Gironda and Kieran Frail, as well as associate Daniel Kauderer.

“At Coffey Modica, we pride ourselves on being able to meet the growing litigation needs of our clients. As transportation litigation continues to rise, we are delighted to further propel our firm’s expanding role as legal advocate for some of the nation’s most prominent firms and public agencies across the transportation, logistics, trucking, freight, and the fleet rental industry through the addition of a phenomenal team of David, Robert, Kieran, and Daniel,” said Founding Partner Michael Coffey. “David Aronowitz is the perfect fit to lead this legal defense group, as he has been such an integral player on the national stage on behalf of major vehicle rental and leasing entities, multi-state logistic and trucking firms.”

With four decades of experience in the legal field, Aronowitz has litigated high-exposure personal injury cases, commercial litigation and other complex matters relating to automobile, construction, dram shop liability, general liability, insurance coverage, municipal defense, special investigations, and transportation & trucking. He has focused on providing counsel to the transportation and rental car industries, as well as representing commercial property owners, restaurants, commercial cleaning contractors and other business entities.

A graduate of Hofstra University Law School, Aronowitz is a former member of the Tort Committee of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York, the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, the Kings County Bar Association, and the Judiciary Committee of the Kings County Bar Association.

“Coffey Modica’s client-focused approach to complex litigation matters has set a standard for handling major cases in the commercial auto, transportation and logistics, and rideshare industries,” said Partner David Aronowitz, who is based in the firm’s Tarrytown, NY office. “The transportation practice has become an integral part of the firm and I look forward to leading and growing this practice group.

Robert Gironda joins the firm with 25 years of defense litigation experience holding several leadership positions at notable New York firms, and as in-house counsel for a major insurance company. He focuses his practice on motor vehicle collisions, pedestrian knockdown cases, slip and fall cases, construction cases, private nuisance and civil rights litigation in both state and federal courts.

Also a licensed real estate broker in New York and a member of the Westchester County Bar Association, Gironda has participated in mediation and arbitration in high exposure cases with both Trial and Appellate experience in the Judicial Department of the State of New York. He obtained his J.D. from Pace University Law School following his undergraduate degree from Mercy College. Gironda is admitted to practice in New York, Connecticut, and the United States District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.

Kieran Frail has more than a decade of experience in both private practice and as Agency Attorney for the New York City Transit Authority, where he handled a significant number of transit-related claims. Admitted to practice in New York and United States District Courts for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York, he focuses his practice on defending municipal entities, transportation authorities, and private clients in personal injury and general liability claims. Frail has spent 13 years in civil litigation and insurance defense with experience conducting on-site inspections and coordinating investigations with engineers, planners, and other technical professionals. He earned his B.A. from Villanova University before attending Seton Hall University School of Law.

Daniel Kauderer focuses his practice on civil litigation with an emphasis on bodily injury, property damage, and insurance defense matters across New York. With prior experience handling motor vehicle and insurance defense cases, Kauderer has appeared in both Supreme and Civil Courts throughout all five boroughs of New York City. He also previously supported legal operations within a corporate environment with a focus on contract negotiations. He is a graduate from the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University. Admitted to practice in New York, he joins the firm as an associate based in the Manhattan office.

Coffey Modica’s expanding commercial automobile – transportation practice has litigated hundreds of suits relating to claims of defective manufacturer, defective design, breach of warranty, inadequate warning, vehicle crashworthiness, and vicarious liability of diverse vehicles.

The team has handled high-exposure matters relating to no-fault, uninsured/underinsured, and loss transfer rules for automotive vehicles, as well as insurance-related litigation, intellectual property protections and more for car-sharing and ride-hailing programs.

About Coffey Modica

Founded in 2021, Coffey Modica is one of the fastest growing defense litigation firms in the nation with offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Georgia, and Florida. Coffey Modica LLP represents defendants in high-profile, high exposure matters across many disciplines and industries around the country. Known for being aggressive trial attorneys and litigators, Coffey Modica resolves matters on behalf of its clients with the most cost-effective resolutions aligned with their short- and long-term business goals and culture.