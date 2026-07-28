Tarter Krinsky & Drogin Launches Office of AI and Innovation with the Appointment of John Keary as Director

Next Step in the Firm’s 25-Year Evolution

New York, NY — Tarter Krinsky & Drogin announced the launch of its Office of AI and Innovation, a firmwide organizational platform that embeds the responsible use of artificial intelligence, technology, and process innovation throughout the firm’s day-to-day operations and long-term strategic vision.

Leading the new office is John Keary, who joins the firm as Director of AI and Innovation after pioneering AI-enabled operations initiatives as Program Manager, Legal AI Integration & Compliance at NYU Langone Health. In that role, Keary, formerly a practicing attorney, led the development and deployment of AI-powered legal operations tools supporting litigation, intellectual property, contract review, financial forecasting and compliance initiatives.

As Director of AI and Innovation at Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, a newly created senior leadership role, Keary will lead the firm’s enterprise-wide AI strategy, overseeing the design, implementation and governance of AI solutions and process improvement initiatives across legal and business operations. Working closely with attorneys, practice group leaders and professional departments including Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, Operations, and Information Technology, he will help integrate technology that improves efficiency, strengthens client service and supports the firm’s continued growth.

Alan Tarter, Managing Partner of Tarter Krinsky & Drogin said, “Technology alone doesn’t transform organizations – people do. Throughout our firm’s history, we have invested in building a culture that embraces change, challenges convention, and continually evolves to meet the needs of our clients. The Office of AI and Innovation is the next chapter in that evolution. It provides the structure and leadership to responsibly integrate artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in ways that amplify the talent of our people, strengthen our capabilities, and help our clients navigate an increasingly complex business environment.

“John brings the rare combination of legal experience, technical expertise and proven implementation success that will help us turn innovation into measurable results and lead the way in the middle market,” added Tarter.

“What attracted me to Tarter Krinsky & Drogin is its belief that technology can strengthen the practice of law,” said John Keary. “The firm has built a culture that embraces innovation while remaining grounded in exceptional client service. I’m excited to return to my legal roots and work alongside attorneys and business professionals across the firm to develop practical AI solutions that help our clients solve problems and position Tarter Krinsky & Drogin for the future.”

25 Years of Evolution

The launch of the Office of AI and Innovation represents the next chapter in Tarter Krinsky & Drogin’s evolution as the firm celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Since its founding in Midtown Manhattan in 2001, Tarter Krinsky & Drogin has pursued a different model for delivering sophisticated legal services, combining full-service capabilities with the entrepreneurial and practical approach of a midsize firm. Today, as a nationally ranked law firm with a bicoastal presence, that model continues to guide its growth. The new Office of AI and Innovation reflects the firm’s longstanding commitment to adapt in ways that best serve its clients, attorneys, and business professionals.

About John Keary

Before joining Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, John helped lead AI transformation initiatives within the legal and finance departments at NYU Langone Health.

Originally hired to support NYU’s technology transfer program, he applied AI and process redesign to accelerate review of technology license agreements, primarily involving patented technologies, and ensure compliance across the portfolio. He also built systems to analyze contracts, review and redline agreements, and conducted prior art and market research on new technologies. He completed in approximately four months a project originally expected to take two years, identifying compliance gaps, increasing revenue by enforcing agreement provisions and uncovering significant licensing opportunities, reducing costs, and establishing a foundation for expanded investment in custom AI systems at NYU.

Earlier in his career, John practiced as an associate at Kim, Cho & Lim LLC in New Jersey, where he handled commercial litigation matters, developed discovery strategies, drafted pleadings and motions, advised clients on regulatory and transactional issues, and negotiated lease and land-use agreements.

John earned his J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law and his B.A. from Baruch College. He is admitted to practice law in New Jersey.

About Tarter Krinsky & Drogin

Celebrating more than two decades of legal service, Tarter Krinsky & Drogin is a bicoastal midsize law firm with an established international reputation. Keeping our clients’ business objectives and concerns top of mind, we focus on what matters – partnering with them to achieve their goals, offering holistic and practical legal advice, and devising creative strategies for complex disputes. Purposefully designed to integrate seamlessly with any client’s business team, we are a vibrant, multidisciplinary law firm dedicated to smart thinking and strong client relationships. We advise clients of all sizes providing services spanning over 30 practice areas. Our attorneys, many of whom are multilingual, are as diverse as the clients they serve.