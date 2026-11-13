Coffey Modica Launches Military Veterans Disability Benefits Practice Group

Led by former members of the U.S. Armed Forces & U.S. Senate Appointee to the Military Academy Selection Committee for Annapolis, West Point & U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Coffey Modica LLP, one of America’s fastest growing law firms announces the launch of its new Veterans Disability Benefits Practice group. The firm has expanded its advocacy to America’s veteran community, based upon the individualized experiences of firm members, who either served, or had an immediate family member needing to overcome obstacles and bureaucracy, just to access military benefits they were entitled to.

The practice will be led by Partners Richard A. Jarolem, Maxwell Bottini, with Founding Partner Michael Coffey. This practice area will also be directed by two attorneys who are U.S. armed forces veterans —Evan Carson and Schuyler Swanton, who have each served in the Army and Navy, respectively.

According to the National Association of Law Placement, in 2025, only 2.20% of attorneys in the United States were military veterans.

“Coffey Modica is dedicated to helping our nation’s veterans,” said Jarolem, managing partner of the firm’s Florida office. “Too many veterans, after years of honorable service, face bureaucratic delays or unnecessary denials that significantly impede access to the medical care and benefits to which they and their families might be entitled. This practice will stand alongside veterans and provide them with legal counsel throughout the Veterans Affairs claims and appeals process.” He is the son of a veteran who served in the Army during the Korean War.

Michael Coffey, who co-founded the firm in 2021, is a VA-accredited attorney who served for six years (2007 to 2012) as then-U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman’s appointee to the U.S. Military Academy Selection Committee for Annapolis, West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Firmwide Managing Partner Maxwell Bottini leads the firm’s General Liability, Tort, and Insurance Defense Law Department. A former Assistant District Attorney in Kings County, NY, he has extensive experience working with veterans, having provided over 500 hours of legal guidance through the Brooklyn Law School Veterans Society to help them achieve discharge upgrades to their benefits through the Veterans Advocacy Project.

The brother of a U.S. Marine Major, Bottini was awarded Brooklyn Law School’s Pro Bono Silver Award for service and advocacy to veterans. “The vast majority of the legal professionals at our firm have a direct and immediate connection to the U.S. military through family or their own dedicated service. Many of us are also former prosecutors who believe in standing up for justice,” said Bottini. “Defending the rights of those who served our nation, in times of peace or war, is something we take very seriously.”

Evan Carson serves as Counsel at Coffey Modica. Prior to entering private practice, he clerked for the Hon. Melanie G. May at Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeals. Carson previously served in the U.S. Army Reserve and Florida Army National Guard, completing Airborne School and earning multiple commendations for his dedication and leadership.

Schuyler Swanton, an Associate at the firm, served in the U.S. Navy as Master-at-Arms, where he trained and supervised security personnel, ensured compliance with military justice and training standards, and supported critical defense operations during an overseas deployment.

Jarolem, Carson, Swanton and Coffey are all accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs, while Bottini will be responsible for providing firm oversight to the practice.

About Coffey Modica

Founded in 2021, Coffey Modica is one of the fastest growing defense litigation firms in the United States, with eight offices in five states, including Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and New York. In 2026, Coffey Modica was identified by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest growing law firms.