Modern Car Haulage: Navigating Carrier Liability and Consumer Expectations

Auto haulage has also become a complex problem as modern vehicles are larger, heavier, and packed with sensitive electronics that are vulnerable during transit and if damaged, more expensive.

Global vehicle production stands at 93.9 million units each year, requiring massive outbound logistics to move them from manufacturing factories to dealerships, fleet buyers, retail distribution centers, and private customers worldwide. Therefore, car haulage is a distinct and significant industry involving tens of thousands of active carriers and brokers. However, transporting a vehicle entails more than moving it from one site to another. It involves legal and technical compliance to ensure that the goods arrive at their destination safely. From securing the vehicle during transport to managing consumer expectations, modern car haulage requires synchronization of legal standards, auto electronics, and transparency.

Legal Context

Vehicle logistics operators are legally responsible for cargo loss, delays, or damage while the goods are in their possession. For as long as a vehicle has not been delivered, transporters are responsible for the merchandise. Under strict liability, a shipper does not need to prove fault; they only need to show that the goods were handed in good condition, damaged, late, or incomplete. In cases where damage is caused exclusively by an ‘excepted peril,’ carriers are relieved of liability. These events are beyond the control of shippers such as natural disasters, war or military conflicts, natural deterioration of the product, and government interventions.

That said, it is still very important that the consumer be aware of the ramifications presented by the transport of a vehicle. For instance, electric vehicles (EVS) with high-voltage batteries including hybrids are not fully chargedin compliance with hazmat rules while preserving reserve power. Under international hazardous materials stand ards such as UN 38.3, batteries are restricted to a maximum 20-30% State of Charge (SoC) during transport. Doing so reduces the likelihood of thermal runaway and fire hazards. On the other hand, leaving it for days at SoC can easily drain the reserve and the 12V auxiliary battery. Hence, upon delivery, owners might be disappointed that they cannot drive their new rides immediately long distance. If a vehicle won’t start, specialized equipment including winches or jump packs must be used. Hence, without prior disclosure warning to consumers that a battery might discharge due to safety protocol, the clients are caught by surprise when they receive additional handling fees upon delivery.

Shippers may also disconnect the 12V battery terminal on traditional gas vehicles. However, if done incorrectly or if the key fails to enter ‘sleep mode,’ the battery rapidly discharges when reconnected. In addition, carriers adhere to strict safety protocols prohibiting drivers or owners from leaving keys in the ignition to prevent accidental engine starts or shifting out of park mode while on the road. Anti-theft alarms, motion sensors and security features are disabled prior to loading to prevent premature battery draining.

Best Practices

Auto transport companies bridge the gap between strict statutory liability and consumer expectations. For one, mandatory pre-transport consumer disclosures require customers to sign a ‘battery and electronics acknowledgement’ informing them that telemetry, proximity key fobs and low battery levels can lead to vehicle discharge during transit. It will also include a potential inoperable or winch fees clause if a car dies while in transit due to parasitic drain. This way the customer is not surprised when extra fees are incurred upon delivery of vehicle.

Moreover, it is to the interest of both carrier and customers to perform high resolution, time-stamped photo/video walkarounds at both pickup and delivery. Prior to handing a vehicle over to a carrier, customers must disable motion sensors, alarms, and remote wake-up software features. If key fobs are going to be kept inside the car, it’s a good idea to place them in Faraday pouches to block signals and prevent communication. Auto headlights and internal proximity features are switched off while spare keys must be provided. The consumer will be required to review and affix their signature to the electronic bill of lading (eBOL) before the driver leaves the drop-off location.

The trade of car logistics necessitates a good balance of fixed legal standards and evolving consumer demands. While the legal framework is grounded in strict liability holding transporters automatically responsible for cargo damage with some narrow exceptions, customer expectation must be respected. Auto haulage has also become a complex problem as modern vehicles are larger, heavier, and packed with sensitive electronics that are vulnerable during transit and if damaged, more expensive. It compels operators to communicate closely with customers, offer clear documentation, and take out adequate insurance coverage.