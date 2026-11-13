Shumaker Strengthens Labor and Employment Capabilities with Addition of Marisa S. Agganis

Employment attorney helps clients address workplace concerns proactively and navigate disputes.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker has added Marisa S. Agganis as an associate in the firm’s Labor & Employment Service Line, strengthening its support for employers seeking to address workplace concerns before they become disputes. Representing employers and management, Marisa brings experience in employment counseling and litigation, helping clients navigate day-to-day workplace issues and respond when disputes arise.

“Employers need practical guidance that addresses the immediate issue without losing sight of the bigger picture,” said Jason Collier, Partner and Labor & Employment Service Line Lead. “Our focus is on helping clients make informed workplace decisions, address concerns early, and navigate disputes when they arise. We are pleased to welcome Marisa as we continue to support those needs.”

Marisa advises clients on labor and employment matters involving harassment, discrimination, and retaliation; conducts workplace investigations; and assists with the development and preparation of employment agreements, severance agreements, employment policies, and employee handbooks. Her practice emphasizes proactive guidance to help employers address concerns early and establish clear workplace expectations.

Experienced in dispute resolution, Marisa routinely guides employers through the pre-litigation charge process before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Florida Commission on Human Relations (FCHR). She assists clients from the initial charge response through resolution, bringing an informed perspective on both employment advisory matters and litigation.

Marisa began her legal career in Boston at an Am Law 100 firm, where she focused on commercial litigation and employment matters. Before joining Shumaker, she practiced employment law at another Sarasota-area law firm.

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