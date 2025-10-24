Coffey Modica Opens New Atlanta, GA Region Office

Coffey Modica’s practice teams are focused on defending major litigation claims against corporations that can often range in excess of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Coffey Modica LLP, a national defense litigation firm representing prominent corporate, business, entrepreneurial and insurance clients in large-scale business disputes and liability claims, excess property/casualty, medical malpractice, nursing and other professional industries, is opening a new office in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Veteran litigator and Coffey Modica partner Evan Echenthal will serve as Managing Partner of the Georgia office and will be building out a team to service corporate clients across the state.

The new Fulton County office is located at 9040 Roswell Road, at the River Ridge office complex in Sandy Springs, where the law firm has signed a multi-year lease for a 3,000 SF space with opportunities for expansion. Managed by Insignia Realty, the 180,000 SF Class A, eight-story glass office building contains multiple amenities including a conference center. Coffey Modica’s new office is located between Central Perimeter and North Fulton, just minutes from the Downtown Roswell Restaurant District.

“This community has long been a major Southeast regional hub for top-tier businesses. Given the volume of litigation Coffey Modica manages for major corporations, commercial and residential property owners, insurance companies and their insured, assembling a deep legal team in this market is a logical step for one of America’s fastest-growing defense litigation firms,” said Echenthal.

Mr. Echenthal’s career spans more than three decades, during which he has held positions at several prominent law firms, representing insurance carriers and their insureds in significant construction site accident claims alleging violations of labor law, motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, products liability, declaratory judgment actions, commercial litigation and subrogation actions. His diverse background also includes serving as a labor relations specialist, negotiating employment contracts for public employee unions and directing labor-management arbitrations and employment disciplinary hearings.

Earlier in his career, he served as Assistant District Attorney for the Westchester County, New York District Attorney’s Office, Special Prosecutions Division. There he prosecuted sex crimes, domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse and animal abuse cases.

This experience provided him with valuable trial skills and a deep understanding of criminal law. He is admitted to practice in Georgia, the Southern District of New York, Eastern District of New York and Supreme Court of the United States.

Coffey Modica’s practice teams are focused on defending major litigation claims against corporations that can often range in excess of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Founding Partner Michael Coffey said, “In the last four years, our firm has experienced quite significant expansion and Fulton County, Georgia was a natural next step to address the litigation needs of our clients in the corporate and insurance sectors in the Atlanta region and statewide. I am delighted and confident that in the hands of Evan Echenthal, a very experienced courtroom presence, we will build out a world-class legal team in the state.”

Coffey Modica LLP represents defendants in high-profile, high exposure matters across many disciplines and industries around the country. Known for being successful trial attorneys and litigators, Coffey Modica resolves matters on behalf of its clients with the most cost-effective resolutions aligned with their short- and long-term business goals and culture. The firm maintains offices in New York City, Buffalo, Suffolk County and Tarrytown, NY, as well as Westport, CT, Jersey City, NJ, and Palm Beach County, FL.