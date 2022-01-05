Colorado Center for the Blind Accused of Sexual Abuse

One 13-year-old girl was apparently sexually assaulted in 2001, although local police have no record of this ever occurring.

A world-renowned center for the blind in Colorado has been accused of sexual abuse and other misconduct. While this might seem unthinkable, it’s important to understand the mindset of the typical abuser. These people prey on the weak and defenseless, and a blind individual is obviously a prime target. The question is, why did the Colorado Center for the Blind allow this to happen? And why did they apparently try to conceal past instances of sexual abuse?

If you have been sexually harassed at a school, an institute for the blind, or your workplace in Colorado, it makes sense to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney as soon as possible. These legal professionals can help you hold negligent parties accountable and ensure that justice is served. Your Colorado sexual harassment attorney can also guide you towards a considerable settlement, and this can provide you with financial compensation for everything you’ve been forced to endure.

Blind Children as Young as 13 Were Sexually Assaulted

On November 18th, it was reported that scores of blind children had been sexually abused and harassed at the Colorado Center for the Blind over the past two decades. Located in Littleton, the center had a solid reputation before these allegations came forward. One 13-year-old girl was apparently sexually assaulted in 2001, although local police have no record of this ever occurring. The center had also hired a teacher despite knowing that he had been accused of sexual misconduct at a previous school. That teacher went on to abuse students in 2019. Another teacher at the center came forward and admitted he engaged in a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old student, despite knowing this was a violation of school policy.

The Center for the Blind Tried to Cover This Up

Perhaps the most disturbing thing of all is the fact that this center apparently tried to cover up these questionable incidents. The National Federation of the Blind launched an official probe into the organization and talked to at least eight people who claimed that the school covered up sexual offenses or failed to act on legitimate reports of misconduct. The school itself also provided questionable reports, at one point claiming that they had called the police on a counselor who had committed sexual assault, despite the police having no record of ever being notified.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Denver area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, there are many legal professionals who are committed to fighting for the rights of abuse victims. The incidents at Colorado’s Center for the Blind show that sexual harassment can occur anywhere, even where we least expect it. You are fully entitled to take legal action if you have experienced harassment, and by doing so, you can make Colorado safer for everyone. Reach out today to book your consultation.