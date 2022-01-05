Popular Electric Knives Recalled for Posing Laceration Hazard

Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands is recalling certain electric knives that may pose a laceration risk.

Earlier this week, Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands announced a recall for certain electric fillet knives sold at Walmart, Bass Pro Shop, Amazon, and other nationwide retailers. Why? Well, according to the notice, the knives may pose a laceration hazard.

I know, sounds a bit weird considering the recalled item is a knife. However, the company has received “23 complaints from consumers that the trigger mechanism can get stuck in the ‘on’ position.” When this happens, it can cause injury to the person using the knife.

The recall affects the American Angler Electric Fillet Knives. About 43,000 knives were sold from January 2019 and October 2021 and retailed between $110 and $150. They all have model number 32300 and includes the following serial numbers and UPC codes:

AEK-OB-DS-003-1 079061007662

AEK-OB-DS-008-1 079061010877

AMK-KM-DS-003-1 079061025550

AEK-OB-RB-004-1 079061010860

For now, Scott Fetzer is advising consumers to stop using the knives, “unplug the unit, cut the power cord, and take photos of the destroyed device.” From there, consumers can send the photos and their mailing address to the company to receive a free replacement.

