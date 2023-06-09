Common Causes of Personal Injury: Understanding the Risks and Preventative Measures

If there were no warnings posted about the wet floor, then you are well within your rights to file a personal injury claim since the store owes you and all of its patrons a duty of care.

An ordinary day can take a turn for the worse when you suffer from a personal injury. Whether you were in a car crash, slipped and fell at the supermarket, or bitten by a dog, you will find that these injuries can cost you dearly in medical expenses.

On top of that, you may have physical pain and suffering along with mental anguish and property damage. You shouldn’t have to pay for these expenses that throw you into debt all because someone else was negligent.

In Illinois, here are the most common causes of personal injury.

Car Accidents

According to the Law Office of Jack M. Shapiro – Palatine Personal Injury Lawyer, car accidents are among the most common causes of personal injuries. You may not be able to avoid driving to and from work. Even if you are a safe driver, that won’t always save you from someone negligent on the road.

Auto accidents are often caused by distracted drivers that are texting while driving, drunk drivers, fatigue, weather, and reckless behavior. If you were in a car accident, it’s a good idea to speak with a personal injury attorney to find out which steps you should take as you move forward.

Slip and Fall Accidents

Most often, slip-and-fall accidents happen in stores. You may be grabbing the groceries you need for the week when you slip and fall on a wet floor. If there were no warnings posted about the danger, then you are well within your rights to file a personal injury claim since the store owes you and all of its patrons a duty of care.

Medical Malpractice

A visit to the doctor could change your life forever, and unfortunately, it might not be for the better. Surgery mishaps, incorrect prescriptions, and misdiagnoses are just a few of the reasons why people file medical malpractice claims.

Animal Bites

Pet owners need to be held accountable for their furry friends. Dog bites are painful, and the deeper these puncture wounds go, the more likely it is that you will require costly surgeries to help you heal.

Wrongful Death

Wrongful death can occur after any type of personal injury. If your loved one died after a car crash caused by a negligent driver, a surgical mishap, or any other kind of personal injury accident, you can file a claim against the responsible party.

Elements of a Personal Injury Claim

While there are many causes for personal injuries, you can only be successful in your case if they have four key elements. Those involve a duty of care, such as expecting drivers to operate their vehicles in a safe manner to avoid accidents. In slip and fall cases, property owners should keep the premises safe for anyone that is permitted to be there.

In addition to that duty of care, you must show it was breached. After that, it must be shown that the breach of that duty of care contributed to your injury, and that you suffered damages from this injury. If you’re not sure if you have a case, speak with a personal injury attorney to find out more.