Common Workplace Issues and How Employees Can Take Action

Workplace issues are more common than many realize. Millions of workers experience wage theft, misclassification, or unfair treatment every year. According to the Economic Policy Institute, U.S. employees lose over $15 billion annually to unpaid wages alone. These problems not only affect finances but also create stress and disrupt careers.

Industries like retail, hospitality, and cannabis face unique challenges where rapid growth often leads to unclear labor practices. But there is good news. You don’t have to face these challenges alone. In this article, we’ll explore common workplace problems and practical actions you can take to resolve them. Understanding your rights and taking the right steps can help protect your future.

Wage and Hour Violations

Wage and hour violations occur when employees are not paid fairly. This includes unpaid overtime, late payments, or failure to compensate for pre- or post-shift tasks.

A common scenario is when employees work off the clock, such as attending training or preparing workstations, without being compensated. In some cases, final paychecks are delayed or not issued at all. These violations disproportionately affect hourly workers in industries like retail, hospitality, and cannabis.

Employees can protect themselves by keeping detailed records of their hours and wages. Federal law, under the FLSA, mandates that workers be paid for every hour worked. If discrepancies arise, addressing them with management or filing a complaint with the Department of Labor can help recover lost wages.

Retaliation and Discrimination

Retaliation occurs when employers take adverse actions against employees who report workplace violations or exercise their rights. Discrimination, on the other hand, involves unfair treatment based on protected characteristics such as race, gender, age, or disability.

For example, employees in the cannabis industry might face retaliation for reporting unsafe conditions or unpaid wages. Similarly, medical cannabis users often encounter discrimination despite state-level protections. While some states safeguard off-duty cannabis use, others allow employers to enforce zero-tolerance policies.

To address retaliation or discrimination, employees should document incidents thoroughly. Writing down dates, actions, and witnesses can strengthen their case. Consulting a legal expert ensures proper handling of such situations. Firms like MSE Labor Law specialize in navigating these complex issues, offering guidance for workers facing retaliation or discrimination, particularly in emerging industries like cannabis.

Tipped Employee Challenges

Tipped employees face unique challenges, particularly in service-oriented industries. Common issues include improper tip pooling, sharing tips with ineligible employees, or being paid a tip credit wage while performing non-tipped duties.

For instance, a restaurant server might spend hours on side work, like cleaning or prepping, while being paid less than minimum wage. Employers are required to follow strict laws governing tipped roles, but violations are widespread.

Employees should familiarize themselves with state-specific tipping laws. Tracking hours spent on tipped versus non-tipped work can help identify violations. If discrepancies are found, addressing them directly with employers or filing a complaint with the Department of Labor can resolve them.

Misclassification of Employees

Misclassification happens when employees are incorrectly labeled as independent contractors or exempt from labor laws. This is a significant issue because misclassified employees miss out on overtime pay, health benefits, and other legal protections.

For example, many businesses avoid providing overtime by classifying workers as salaried instead of hourly, even if their duties don’t qualify for exemption under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). This practice is common in industries that rely on flexible roles, including gig and cannabis jobs. Misclassification also shifts tax burdens onto employees, increasing financial strain.

Employees should review their contracts and job descriptions. If their duties differ from the classification, they might have a case for reclassification. Keeping records of hours worked and consulting with a labor attorney can help clarify these issues and recover owed wages or benefits.

Steps Employees Can Take to Protect Their Rights

Taking action against workplace violations might seem daunting, but it’s necessary for fair treatment. The first step is understanding your rights under federal and state laws. Knowing these protections empowers employees to advocate for themselves.

Here’s a practical approach:

Document Everything: Keep records of hours worked, wages received, and any unfair treatment or retaliation incidents.

Communicate with Management: Raise concerns with supervisors or Human Resources in writing to ensure there's a clear trail.

Seek Legal Advice: If internal efforts fail, consulting with a labor attorney can clarify your rights and potential remedies.

Concluding Thoughts

With the right resources and determination, employees can address workplace issues effectively and foster a more equitable professional environment. By understanding your rights and taking proactive steps, you can ensure fair treatment and accountability in the workplace. Remember, a fair workplace isn’t just an ideal—it’s your right, and taking action is the first step toward achieving it.