Continuous Learning in Legal Practice: 14 Strategies for Staying Updated and Informed

When it comes to staying updated on legal developments and industry trends, the approach you take can make all the difference. Criminal defense attorneys and Co-founders & Senior Partners share their top strategies in this insightful article. Learn why participating in ongoing legal education is crucial, and discover the value of using listservs for new developments among the fourteen expert insights shared.

Our firm participates in ongoing legal education, professional associations, and legal publications. I regularly attend seminars and conferences, especially those focused on criminal defense, constitutional rights, and evidentiary standards, which are critical areas in our field. By attending these events, I not only gain insight into emerging legal strategies but also connect with other professionals who offer fresh perspectives and insights into criminal defense.

I also integrate continuous learning into my routine by dedicating specific time each week to review recent case law and legal updates. Subscriptions to legal journals, newsletters, and case digests are invaluable, as they provide concise analyses of recent court rulings and legislative changes. I prioritize reading decisions from appellate and supreme courts, as these rulings often directly impact the way criminal defense cases are argued. This helps me identify new precedents and adapt our strategies accordingly.

I also organize monthly knowledge-sharing sessions with my team. We discuss recent cases, analyze their implications, and brainstorm ways to incorporate new strategies into our practice. This collaborative approach ensures that everyone on our team, from junior attorneys to paralegals, stays informed and engaged with the latest legal developments.

Chris Walsh, Criminal Defense Attorney, Walsh Law

To stay updated in the ever-evolving legal landscape, I’ve found that dedicating time each week to what I call a “weekly legal digest” has been invaluable. During this session, I dive into recent rulings, updates in corporate and insurance litigation, and regulatory shifts both locally and internationally. This focused time gives me the space to not just read, but truly understand how these developments could impact clients, whether it’s shifts in liability rules, changes in compliance standards, or nuances in corporate governance. By digging deeper into these updates weekly, I’m able to anticipate potential legal challenges my clients could face and proactively adjust our strategies to give them an edge.

What makes this strategy effective is that I go beyond passive learning. After identifying relevant updates, I take the time to apply them to real-world situations by revisiting active cases or hypothetical client scenarios. For example, if there’s a recent ruling that redefines duty of care in certain commercial transactions, I evaluate how this could affect the strategy of current cases or shift the approach for ongoing negotiations. I also encourage discussions with my colleagues, as they often bring unique perspectives that enrich my understanding of how a ruling might play out in practice.

This integration of continuous learning doesn’t just stay within the confines of my office. When I engage with clients, I use these updates to inform them of any significant changes that may affect them directly, from new compliance requirements to industry standards that could create opportunities or risks. By embedding this learning process into my practice, I maintain an active, current perspective on the law, ensuring that I offer clients advice that isn’t just legally sound but also strategically aligned with the latest industry developments. This approach creates a dynamic workflow where learning isn’t a separate task; it’s an integral part of the guidance I provide daily.

Kalim Khan, Co-founder & Senior Partner, Affinity Law

Cultivating a strong professional network through active participation in specialized legal forums has been instrumental in staying current with industry developments. As a managing attorney, I’ve found that engaging with peers in focused discussion groups, both online and in-person, provides insights that traditional legal updates might miss. This approach has enhanced my ability to anticipate emerging legal trends, allowing me to better serve our clients. I’ve implemented a structured learning system where I dedicate the first hour of each day to reviewing recent case law and industry publications.

One often overlooked aspect is the value of cross-industry knowledge sharing. I recall how insights from a technology conference helped shape our approach to handling digital evidence in personal injury cases. A unique strategy we can adopt is hosting monthly knowledge-sharing sessions within our firm, where attorneys present on recent developments in their specific practice areas. This can create a collaborative learning environment and improved our team’s overall expertise.

For me, staying updated isn’t just about consuming information; it’s about creating a sustainable system for processing and applying new knowledge. By integrating continuous learning into daily routines and fostering a culture of knowledge sharing, we’ve been able to maintain a competitive edge while providing better service to our clients.

Michael Saile, Jr., Managing Partner (Attorney), Cordisco & Saile LLC

As a family law attorney, staying informed about changes in the law is my responsibility and essential to my career. Continuous learning is something I focus on regularly. I use online legal research platforms like Justia. These platforms provide real-time updates on case law, statutes, and legal news, enabling me to quickly identify emerging trends and potential impacts on my clients’ cases.

I integrate this continuous learning into my routine by:

Daily Legal News Scans: I allocate a specific time each day to review legal news and updates, focusing on areas relevant to family law, such as child custody, divorce, and domestic violence.

Regular Platform Checks: I periodically check legal platforms for new case decisions, statutory changes, and practice tips.

Attending Legal Conferences and Webinars: I actively participate in legal conferences and webinars to gain insights from industry experts and network with other attorneys.

Engaging in Professional Associations: Membership in professional organizations, such as the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, provides access to cutting-edge legal information and networking opportunities.

Lewis Landerholm, Attorney at Pacific Cascade Family Law, Pacific Cascade Legal

I keep abreast of current legal developments and industry trends by ensuring I engage in proactive research and immersive learning experiences.

Each morning, I take time to update myself on updates from my trusted legal journals, summaries of case law, and regulatory changes related to our practice areas. Reading alone does not give the full picture. I find it incredibly enriching to engage with others through industry seminars and professional associations. Listening to other legal professionals interpret and act on new precedents from their perspectives brings a newfound insight otherwise missed when you study alone.

Continuous learning not only helps create an atmosphere of open discussion in the firm but also weaves into my daily routine. We regularly conduct “case debriefs” with the team on complex cases and new regulations, sharing interpretations and best practices.

Collective analysis sharpens our insight and keeps us responsive to industry shifts. It is a process that not only builds expertise but also strengthens our commitment to providing clients with well-rounded, informed legal counsel at all times.

Ilan Bergel, Partner and Lawyer, Bergel Magence LLP

I dedicate time to industry forums and legal discussion groups, where lawyers from different areas and backgrounds share real-time insights on evolving cases and legal questions. It’s a dynamic exchange that often reveals practical applications of new laws that more formal sources overlook. This community aspect adds depth and relatability to my knowledge.

Each month, I compile a brief report of noteworthy developments in personal injury law to share internally, fostering a culture of shared learning within our firm. It’s a chance to turn new information into actionable knowledge, reinforcing our commitment to client service. This structured approach to learning makes it manageable and collaborative.

Jason B. Javaheri, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, J&Y Law

We actively participate in specialized legal associations and advocacy networks focused on survivor rights and trauma-informed legal practice. These organizations provide valuable resources, from case law updates and policy shifts to seminars on best practices in representing survivors. By engaging with this community, I stay informed about changes in the law and innovative approaches that can impact the outcome of my clients’ cases.

I also dedicate specific time each week to review recent court decisions and legislation that may affect my clients’ cases. Additionally, I encourage open discussion within my team about any new insights or strategies, fostering a culture of shared knowledge and growth. This approach ensures that my team and I are always equipped with the latest tools and information to offer our clients the highest standard of representation, reflecting our deep commitment to justice and healing for survivors.

Alex Zalkin, Partner, The Zalkin Law Firm P.C.

Networking with peers and experienced attorneys is a crucial component of my learning strategy. I prioritize attending local bar association meetings and connecting with mentors committed to family law. Their perspectives and experiences keep me grounded and informed about trends I might otherwise miss. This interaction frequently offers practical insights that I can immediately apply in cases or share with my team.

Anthony Michel, Attorney, Michel | King Attorneys & Counselors

I make it a point to go to at least a couple of conferences each year. As thought-provoking as the sessions are, there’s equally a lot to gain from the conversations that happen in between. I learn so much from chatting with peers and hearing their experiences and always come away with something I can apply directly to my practice.

It’s the same with webinars and podcasts. If I’m occupied with client commitments, I usually attend webinars instead. But, regardless of the medium I treat it like exercise or self-care. I set aside time each week to dive into upcoming events, webinars, and workshops. The legal landscape moves fast, and I’d much rather be ahead of the curve, than playing catch-up.

Alfred Polizzotto, Managing Partner, Polizzotto & Polizzotto, LLC

I used to stick to legal publications and academic papers till it felt limiting. Now, I also rely a lot more on social media. I have a handful of chosen go-to sources and organizations like @ABAesq for the latest from the American Bar Association and @Law360 for breaking news. And even some of my peers always have some really insightful thoughts every time there’s a new development. I like hearing what they have to say and it’s a lot easier to start a discussion on social media. It’s where a lot of the real conversations happen these days.

As for making time, it’s become part of my daily routine. It doesn’t take too long to scroll through discussions, especially when you’re following the right hashtags.

Alex Freeburg, Owner, Freeburg Law

Each week, I dedicate time to reviewing recent case law and legislative updates in family law and related fields. By subscribing to legal databases and news feeds such as LexisNexis and Law360, I can filter changes pertinent to my practice area. This routine keeps me informed, and I regularly share significant updates with my team, fostering a culture of continuous learning within the firm.

Ryan Perdue, Partner, Simon Perdue Law

Each year, I integrate continuing education courses into my schedule to cover developments in criminal law, mediation, negotiation, and courtroom strategies. This structured approach ensures dedicated time for learning and helps me maintain a fresh perspective on legal developments, enhancing our case strategies.

Alex King, Founding Attorney, First Coast Criminal Defense

I consistently dedicate time to reading trusted legal publications, such as the ABA Journal and various family law review journals. This regular practice provides me with frequent access to new cases, best practices, and expert opinions in the legal field. By incorporating reading into my schedule, I ensure continuous exposure to relevant legal thought leadership, which refines our firm’s approach to cases.

Mick S. Grewal, Founder/Managing Partner, Grewal Law

Listservs in your practice area are very valuable. Typically, someone will flag brand new developments in the field, and the listservs often have meaningful conversations about the developments.

Cody Warner, Principal Attorney, Cody Warner, P.C.