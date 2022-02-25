Contract Logix Appoints Karen Meyer to CEO to Lead and Accelerate Next Stage of Company Growth

Announcement builds on record-breaking year for leading data-driven contract management software provider.

Lowell, MA – February 23, 2022 – Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, today announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Karen Meyer. Meyer brings more than 20 years of Software as a Service (SaaS) experience to the role, as well as a passion for helping organizations scale and grow.

She joins Contract Logix from Upland Software, where she served as head of the company’s Global Customer Success organization, responsible for commercial and customer engagement teams for over a dozen products. Meyer will leverage this experience to lead and accelerate Contract Logix through its next phase of growth, as it continues its mission to help organizations uncover and mitigate hidden contractual risk through process automation, data-driven intelligence, and real-time collaboration.

In her prior role, Meyer was critical in driving Upland’s M&A and integration strategies leading to high growth and strong customer retention. She brings a unique blend of customer advocacy, communications, and sales effectiveness and enablement skills to Contract Logix. She also held executive leadership roles at Qvidian, a proposal and RFP automation provider, leading to the acquisition of the company in 2017.

“Contract Logix has over fifteen years of experience helping customers automate and optimize their contract management and support their broader digital transformation efforts, and I could not be more excited about joining this team,” said Meyer. “I am passionate about listening to customers and helping solve problems. Joining a company with a customer-centric culture focused on helping them successfully achieve fast time-to-value and broad user adoption seemed like the perfect fit. I look forward to helping grow our business and strengthening existing relationships.”

“As a longtime leading provider of data-driven contract lifecycle management software, Contract Logix has a tremendous growth opportunity in serving the needs of any organization looking to streamline their contracting processes,” said Lewis Miller, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Contract Logix. “We believe Karen will help accelerate the pace of growth and innovation of the company, and with her outstanding mix of strategic and operational experience, Contract Logix will continue to scale with speed.”

This announcement closely follows a period of significant growth for Contract Logix. Over the past 12-months, the company has seen a triple-digit percentage increase in platform usage as it rapidly adds new customers and expands existing relationships. This tremendous growth is evidence of the need and desire for organizations to digitally transform and simplify the way they conduct business with greater compliance, business agility, security, and collaboration.

About Contract Logix

Contract Logix is a longtime leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company’s software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals to simplify the way they digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to streamline and automate their contracting processes to minimize risk, increase compliance, and finalize business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.