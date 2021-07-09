Contract Logix Awarded “Best Results” in G2 Summer 2021 Index for Contract Lifecycle Management

Leading provider of data-driven contract management software also recognized as a High Performer in Summer Grid Report.

Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, announced it has secured the top spot in the Summer 2021 G2 Results Index for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). Contract Logix continued its leadership, also ranking as a “High Performer” in the G2 Summer 2021 Grid® Report for Contract Lifecycle Management Software. G2 scores products and sellers based on actual customer reviews of the software, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

According to G2, “the Results Index for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) | Summer 2021 report is affected by the following (in order of importance):

Customers’ reported ease of doing business with the seller based on reviews by G2 users

Customers’ satisfaction with the product’s quality of support based on reviews by G2 users

Customers’ likelihood to recommend each product based on reviews by G2 users

The number of reviews received on G2; buyers trust a product with more reviews, and a greater number of reviews indicates a more representative and accurate reflection of the customer experience”

Contract Logix’s inclusion in the categories comes at a pivotal time in the company’s growth as it continues to see triple-digit percentage growth in usage of its products as customers rapidly digitize contracts and business processes. Contract Logix’s data-driven contract management software plays a key role in its customers’ digital transformation initiatives by allowing them to speed up processes and time to revenue, as well as meet governance and compliance requirements while mitigating risk. In addition, the company recently rolled out revolutionary new real-time collaboration capabilities in its contract management platform that makes contract collaboration and negotiation fast, simple, and frictionless for all internal and third parties involved.

A key differentiator and driver behind Contract Logix’s “Best Results” recognition by its customers is the company’s unique and proven customer success model. Every Contract Logix customer is assigned a Customer Success Manager (CSM) to help onboard, set up, and get the most value out of its platform in the fastest time possible. This on-demand dedicated team serves the customer throughout the life of the relationship and is highlighted in numerous G2 reviews, with “quality of support” receiving an above-average 9.4 out of 10 stars. One reviewer stated, “They work to fit your needs, and if your needs change, they help modify it. They want the product to work for you.”

“At Contract Logix, we pride ourselves in having a very customer-centric culture, not just in how we work with our customers to help them achieve success and get value from our platform, but also in how we develop and go-to-market with our technology,” said Jim Averill, Vice President of Customer Success, Contract Logix. “We’re always proud of G2 ratings because this recognition is a result of feedback provided by the people we aim to serve, our customers. We are one of the longest-tenured companies in the contract lifecycle management industry and will continue to do whatever it takes to help our customers leverage our solutions to optimize their businesses and minimize risk.”

To learn more about Contract Logix and read about customer experiences using the platform, please visit the company’s rating page on the G2 website.

About Contract Logix

Contract Logix is a longtime leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company’s software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to streamline and automate their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and driving profitability. For more information about Contract Logix, visit www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.