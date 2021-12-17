Contract Logix Awarded “Highest User Adoption” and “Easiest to Use” on G2’s Winter 2022 Mid-Market Indexes for Contract Lifecycle Management

Leading provider of innovative data-driven contract management software also a “High Performer” in all G2 Winter 2022 Grid ® Reports for Contract Lifecycle Management.

Lowell, MA – December 15, 2021 – Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, announced it was awarded “Easiest to Use” software and having the “Highest User Adoption” within G2’s Winter 2022 Mid-Market Contract Lifecycle Management Implementation Index. The company was also named a “High Performer” in all G2 Winter 2022 Grid® Reports for Contract Lifecycle Management Software including Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Overall for the fourth consecutive quarter. G2 scores products and sellers based on actual customer reviews of the software, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

“Contract Logix is one of the longest tenured companies in the contract management industry, and that experience has given us the knowledge necessary to help our customers successfully achieve fast time-to-value and broad user adoption with our software,” said Jim Averill, Vice President of Customer Success, Contract Logix. “The main driver of our G2 ratings come from those customers, and we’re thrilled that they continue to achieve success and digital transformation through the business value our technology provides.”

According to research from World Commerce & Contracting and KPMG, over 76% of organizations say that digitization of the contracting process is now a priority. That said, a number of the same organizations are not realizing “the technology’s benefits and have seen low adoption rates as a result,” according to Deloitte. To ensure broader user adoption, ease of use of the technology is critical, especially for end users in Legal, Procurement, Sales, and Finance departments.

A key differentiator and driver behind Contract Logix’s success is the company’s unique and proven customer success model. Every Contract Logix customer is assigned a Customer Success Manager (CSM) to help onboard, set up, and get the most value out of its platform in the fastest time possible. This on-demand dedicated team serves the customer throughout the life of the relationship, particularly during the critical onboarding phase.

Over the past 18 months, the company has seen a triple digit increase in the number of contracts and documents, digital contract requests, completed tasks, and automatic workflows triggered by its customers. This tremendous growth is evidence of high user adoption and the need and desire for nearly every industry to digitally transform and automate contracting processes to help mitigate risk and increase security, control, and visibility. After implementing the Contract Logix platform, some customers have reported being able to execute contracts 90% faster saving most time and money.

Related Information:

About Contract Logix

Contract Logix is a longtime leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company’s software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with the company to streamline and automate their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.