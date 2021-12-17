Contract Logix Recognizes Trailblazers in Digital Contract Transformation (DCX), Announcing DCX Award Winners

Awards program celebrates individuals and organizations digitally transforming contract lifecycle management into an intelligent, secure, and data-driven function.

Lowell, MA – December 14, 2021 – Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, announced the winners of its 2021 Digital Contract Transformation (DCX) awards. The winning organization and individual were recognized for driving excellence and commitment to contract lifecycle management (CLM) and for demonstrating how DCX can have a significant positive impact on business processes, as well as improve collaboration, mitigate risk, increase compliance, and finalize business faster.

The 2021 DCX Award winners were selected based on the most compelling examples of how they digitally transformed their CLM process and strategies through workflow automation, user adoption, increased visibility, collaboration, security, and other critical areas at the organizational and individual level.

Digital Contract Transformation of the Year Award Winner: Organizational Category

TAWANI Enterprises, for dramatic improvements in streamlining and automating its contracting processes to deliver improved compliance, visibility, and efficiency gains. TAWANI’s diverse private equity portfolio consists of startups and mature innovative companies in various industries, as well as not-for-profit interests through Foundation work and military history and education organizations. Prior to digitally transforming its CLM, these various entities were generating numerous requests, via various channels, that were sent to the Legal team, a manual process that was difficult to organize and manage. This created inefficiencies tracking the stage and status of contracts in-progress, delaying deadlines, creating risk, and introducing communications breakdowns across departments. By digitally transforming its contract management with a centralized request/intake process, automated workflows for alerts, approvals, and reviews, TAWANI is able prioritize tasks, manage expectations, and serve internal clients faster and more accurately.

Digital Contract Transformation of the Year Award Winner – Individual Category:

Jacki Barnett, Senior Contract Specialist, Medallion Midstream for raising the profile of CLM within her company, her successful internal user adoption campaign, and significant improvements in the areas of contract collaboration, analytics, time to execution, and obligation management. With a distributed workforce of Field, Business Development, Legal, and Finance teams across 25 different corporate entities, Medallion Midstream needed to centrally manage and digitize the company’s contracts and contracting processes. Barnett successfully spearheaded digital contract transformation at Medallion, rolling out a CLM process and platform that allows the organization to instantly locate answers to contract-related questions with real-time insights, execute contracts 90% faster, and transform the creation of compliance reports for financial teams from a days-long process to a simple request.

“Contract Logix is proud to honor our 2021 Digital Contract Transformation Award winners. We are honored to work with so many individuals and organizations that have made contract management a best-in-class function, and it was enlightening to review the fantastic submissions we received” said Rick Ralston, CEO, Contract Logix. “By taking a leadership role in the contract management space, our award winners have shown how a commitment to CLM excellence can help an organization mitigate risk, increase compliance, and finalize business faster. Our customers are our greatest asset, and we celebrate this well-earned achievement.”

About the Awards

Contract Logix’s Digital Contract Transformation awards launched in September 2021. Open to all Contract Logix Express™ and Premium™ customers, the awards are designed to celebrate and recognize those that have digitally transformed their contract management processes into an intelligent and data-driven function.

