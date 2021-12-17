Last Chance to Apply for Michigan Auto Law’s Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship

Deadline for application is December 31, 2021.

Michigan Auto Law is accepting applications for its 2022 Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship through the end of 2021. The annual $500 scholarship is available for college students who were victims of car accidents earlier in their life and are now pursuing an education.

“At Michigan Auto Law, we know all too well how difficult it can be to recover after a serious injury,” said Steven Gursten, attorney and president of Michigan Auto Law. “Our attorneys have been helping people injured in accidents for more than 50 years. We want to lend a hand to those who have survived and are determined to rebuild their lives.”

Gursten continued that the scholarship is also a recognition of heroism. “This scholarship serves as an important reminder that each and every person injured in an auto accident is a person who works hard to overcome drastic changes in their lives.”

The scholarship will be awarded to two applicants who meet the following criteria:

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Be currently enrolled as a full or part time student in an accredited college or university in the United States

Have sustained injuries from a car or truck accident at some point in their lives

Have a cumulative GPA of 2.75 or higher

Applications are due by December 31, 2021. For more information on application requirements and how to apply please visit our scholarship page.

