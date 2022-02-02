ContractPodAi and LegalSifter Partner to Offer Complete AI Contract Review and Contract Lifecycle Management Solution

ContractPodAi and LegalSifter partnership brings sophisticated AI-powered contract review and CLM to clients in global markets.

ContractPodAi® and LegalSifter® announced a deep partnership to provide the best legal contract review and management solution to companies around the world. ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management solutions (CLM), is teaming with LegalSifter, a global leader in utilizing AI and human expertise, to make contracts easier.

LegalSifter is partnering with ContractPodAi to bring its clients a robust and graphically intuitive contract management system that streamlines document automation processes. This agreement allows LegalSifter to provide greater strategic value to its existing and growing client base.

“We are pleased to partner with LegalSifter, an award-winning AI company to add its sophisticated contract review and analysis services to our CLM offerings,” said Sarvarth Misra, co-founder and CEO, ContractPodAi. “We look forward to bringing added value to our customers around the world.”

Kevin Miller, CEO of LegalSifter said: “I am excited to offer a contract review and management solution that doesn’t exist anywhere in the world. We are combining two proven product offerings to provide unrivaled value and ease of use.”

Together, ContractPodAi and LegalSifter offer one of the world’s most robust CLM technologies, giving corporate legal counsels a platform for true end-to-end contract management. This includes a smart contract repository as the system of record, contract automation, document e-signatures, seamless workflows, third-party contract review, negotiating and collaboration tools, and AI-based analytics.

About ContractPod Technologies (ContractPodAi®)

ContractPodAi Cloud is the one legal platform that streamlines and simplifies all your in-house legal processes, from the simplest to the most complex. Well-established as the leader in end-to-end contract lifecycle management, ContractPodAi harnesses the unrivaled AI power of IBM Watson and Microsoft Azure for leading corporations around the world. Now, the platform’s robust, intuitive, and easy-to-use capabilities have been extended to handle the entire, end-to-end legal lifecycle – any use-case, any document type, any scenario.

ContractPodAi Cloud amplifies your business’s readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers including IBM, Microsoft, DocuSign, and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Chicago, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto. More information is available at http://www.ContractPodAi.com.

About LegalSifter

LegalSifter is a combined intelligence™ company dedicated to bringing affordable legal services to the world by empowering people with artificial intelligence and human expertise. Our products help people negotiate contracts and organize documents faster, safer and more affordably.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (USA), LegalSifter offers its products to thousands of people and partners in 21 countries. For more information, visit http://www.legalsifter.com.