ContractPodAi Becomes Leah, Signaling a Broader AI Vision

What began with a strong foundation in contracting has grown into an agentic AI platform that now brings together legal, procurement, finance, and other critical functions to help teams work faster with intelligence, clarity and coordinated action.

London – ContractPodAi, the global leader in AI and contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced it has rebranded the company under a new name, Leah, marking a milestone in the company’s evolution. What began with a strong foundation in contracting has grown into an agentic AI platform that now brings together legal, procurement, finance, and other critical functions to help teams work faster with intelligence, clarity and coordinated action.

“We believe no organization should settle for good when great is possible,” said Sarvarth Misra, CEO and Co-Founder of Leah. “Companies are increasingly turning to us not only to modernize individual functions, but to fundamentally reshape how their enterprise thinks, operates, and creates value in an AI-native world. They’re asking us to play a larger role in transforming the very bedrock of how they work. This rebrand represents that shift – from a focused contracting solution to a true enterprise intelligence partner, powering a new era of coordinated, agent-driven performance and accelerated decision making.”

Leah was first introduced in 2022 as the company’s AI solution, offering a more intuitive, simple and human-centered way for users to interact with AI across their daily work. Over the last four years, Leah’s capabilities have expanded and matured, becoming the engine behind an increasingly powerful agentic AI ecosystem that eliminates friction, harmonizes workflows, and elevates enterprise intelligence at scale. Today, Leah’s platform serves as the connective tissue that strengthens performance across the business by reducing friction between teams, tools, and processes. Its evolution signals the shift from automation to orchestration to proactive AI-guided decisioning, and elevating Leah from a product to a company name reflects that progression while unifying the full ecosystem under one identity.

“The Leah name stands for Lead, Empower, Accelerate, and Harmonize,” said Anna Burke, Chief Marketing Officer at Leah. “Across industries, we see organizations rich in expertise but constrained by systems that can’t interpret, adapt, or coordinate work across functions. Leah is built to change that by simplifying processes, empowering individuals, and turning fragmented efforts into unified performance through intelligent agents that continuously learn and adapt.”

The Leah Agentic AI Platform delivers deep domain intelligence across legal, procurement, finance, and more through:

Leah Agentic OS: Design, deploy, and govern intelligent agents across the enterprise to drive automation, accelerate decisions, and unlock productivity at scale – without the seat-based limits of the traditional SaaS model. Agentic OS turns the conventional SaaS paradigm upside down: it brings customers closer to their IP, control, and governance, while enabling true enterprise-grade, domain-specific AI capabilities that continuously adapt to the organization.

Leah Agentic CLM: Gain real-time visibility and actionable insights across the contract lifecycle to streamline execution, reduce bottlenecks, and ensure compliance from initiation through renewal – now enhanced with agentic reasoning that anticipates risks and accelerates outcomes.

Leah Legal: Elevate legal processes with agents that think, decide, and act with minimal intervention – transforming legal from a reactive function into a proactive business partner- all with an intuitive conversational interface designed for legal teams.

The platform’s open, adaptive architecture integrates seamlessly with customers’ existing systems and unifies industry-leading LLMs, configurable models, and enterprise-grade controls. Through rapid deployment, continuous innovation, and proactive support, it enables organizations to scale AI safely, accelerate value, and deliver consistent impact across the business while creating the intelligent operating fabric of the future.

Visit leahai.com for features, use cases, and platform details.

About Leah

Leah is a global leader in Agentic AI and the pioneer behind the Leah Agentic OS that enables enterprises to build, orchestrate, and govern intelligent agents across legal, procurement, finance, and beyond. Evolving from its award-winning Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Leah Legal solutions, the company has reimagined how enterprises manage contracts, data, and decisions, transforming automation into true enterprise-wide agentic orchestration.

By combining secure, enterprise-grade AI with a flexible, cloud-agnostic architecture, Leah empowers customers to own their agentic ecosystems, connect workflows across functions, and drive measurable ROI and resilience at scale. The company has been recognized as a CLM Visionary by Gartner for five consecutive years and named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Buy-Side CLM Applications. Headquartered in London, Leah operates globally with offices across New York, Dubai, Sydney, Glasgow, Mumbai, and Singapore.

Follow Leah on LinkedIn to stay in the loop on the latest news.