Predator Sentenced to 84 Years in Nationwide Child Exploitation Case; 84 Victims Across U.S. and Abroad Identified

INDIANAPOLIS – Austin Ryan Lauless, 31, of Colorado, has been sentenced to 84 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release. In September 2025, Lauless pleaded guilty to 13 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, 5 counts of Sex Trafficking of a Minor, two counts of Advertising Child Sexual Abuse Material, and Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

As of December 17, 2025, 84 victims have been identified from nearly every state in the United States and at least five foreign countries. Investigators believe additional victims may still be unidentified. If you or someone you know has been a victim of Lauless, also known online as Cason Fredrickson or APOPHIS, contact your local FBI field office, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report it online at tips.fbi.gov.

According to court documents, between late 2019 and May 19, 2023, Lauless used social media applications such as Instagram, Snapchat, Discord, Yubo, Purp, and others to coerce, exploit, and threaten at least 84 minor victims into producing thousands of sexually explicit images and videos. The victims ranged in age from 13 to 17 at the time of the offenses.

Using these social media platforms, Lauless misrepresented his identity, posing as “Cason Fredrickson,” a teenager from New York or other cities. In reality, Lauless was in his late 20s, unemployed, and living in hotels and motels in Texas and Colorado. To conceal his identity, he accessed the public Instagram page of Individual A and, without their knowledge or consent, saved images and videos to impersonate Individual A while posing as “Cason Fredrickson.”

Lauless’ criminal methods included misrepresenting his age, identity, background, and likeness to groom minors and create a false sense of safety in online communications. He also used voice modulators and third-party image and video applications to edit content, making it appear as though it was recorded live through social media platforms such as Snapchat.

He feigned romantic interest in victims, told them they were attractive, and pretended to be in online relationships. He purchased items for many victims through Amazon—including fishnet stockings, sexual devices, and customized t-shirts—which he instructed them to wear while producing sexually explicit material. These items were shipped either directly to victims or to designated Amazon lockers for pickup.

To prolong his exploitation and avoid detection, Lauless threatened victims with dissemination of their images and videos if they failed to comply with his demands or sought help from parents or law enforcement. At least one victim reported to Lauless that she was contemplating suicide.

Lauless also sex trafficked at least five minor victims by forcing them to engage in oral, vaginal, and anal intercourse with adult males, producing numerous videos of these commercial sex acts. Some victims were forced to endure sadomasochistic abuse at his direction.

Once he obtained images and videos, Lauless advertised and sold the sexually explicit material on platforms such as Discord, Instagram, Telegram, and MEGA. He engaged in at least 141 transactions, receiving payment through Venmo, PayPal, Bitcoin, and CashApp. He admitted that his collection of child sexual abuse material included thousands of images and videos depicting prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, as well as children subjected to bestiality and sadomasochistic abuse.

“The sheer scale of this investigation and prosecution underscores the relentless commitment of federal law enforcement to dismantle networks of exploitation that prey on our children. Austin Lauless orchestrated a campaign of abuse that spanned nearly every state and multiple countries, leaving behind profound harm,” said John Childress, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “While no punishment can erase the trauma these young survivors endured, today’s sentence sends a clear message: we will pursue predators across every platform, every jurisdiction, and every border until justice is served.”

“This case represents one of the most egregious forms of exploitation the FBI investigates. This was not an isolated crime – it was a nationwide and international campaign of exploitation that victimized at least 84 people, including children, and involved the trafficking of human beings,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. The FBI is committed to identifying offenders who use technology to abuse, manipulate, and control others, and to ensuring they are held fully accountable. Today’s sentence delivers justice for the victims and reinforces that these crimes will not go unanswered.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tiffany Preston and Carolyn Haney prosecuted this case with invaluable assistance from Victim Witness Coordinators, Stephanie Lloyd and Johnna Preidt.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation, with additional support from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker.

Additionally, 13 U.S. Attorney’s Offices provided cooperation during the investigation. Without their assistance, bringing Lauless to justice and legally resolving the harm he imposed on the victims would have been delayed.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.