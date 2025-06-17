ContractPodAi Introduces Leah Tariff Agent to Help Enterprises Navigate Global Trade Disruption

New agent provides AI-driven analysis of tariff-related contract clauses, enabling faster, smarter decision-making.

LONDON — ContractPodAi, a leader in legal AI solutions and contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the availability of its Leah Tariff Agent. This new solution empowers corporations to proactively navigate the complexities of evolving global tariffs and trade regulations, critically transforming their approach to contract management. Leah provides corporations with the visibility needed to identify, assess, and act upon tariff-related provisions, enabling swift legal recourse and robust contractual protection.

“In today’s volatile global trade environment, businesses need more than just awareness; they need the power to act decisively,” said Sarvarth Misra, CEO and Co-Founder of ContractPodAi. “The Leah Tariff Agent delivers that power. By leveraging agentic AI to provide immediate, precise insights, Leah enables our clients to move beyond passive risk management and instead proactively identify and pursue all available avenues for legal recourse, ensuring their contractual rights are protected and their strategic interests are secured.”

As global trade conditions rapidly evolve, corporations face mounting pressure to safeguard their supply chain to ensure business continuity. This agent was developed in response to the growing demand for clearer insight into contract exposure tied to tariffs, sanctions, and global regulations, providing companies with the oversight they need to minimize financial impact as conditions shift.

Leah Tariff Agent strategically addresses the intertwined needs of procurement, legal, and finance teams, significantly enhancing an organization’s overall resilience. For procurement, Leah safeguards supplier costs and identifies hidden tariff risks that could erode margins or disrupt sourcing strategies. For legal, it strengthens contract risk management capabilities and provides audit trails for defensible decision-making and the ability to pursue legal recourse to protect the organization’s interests. By aligning risk management, cost optimization, and proactive legal assessment, Leah Tariff Agent helps organizations navigate the complexities of a rapidly shifting global supply and regulatory landscape.

Through the Leah platform, users can quickly gain actionable insights into areas of risk and opportunity. Key capabilities include:

Supply Chain Optimization: Leah identifies supplier details and manufacturing origins to assess geographic diversity and potential exposure to high-risk regions.

Tariff Responsibility Mapping: Leah clarifies tariff payment responsibilities between buyer and supplier, including obligations triggered by new government regulations. This clarity is fundamental for establishing legal liability, asserting contractual claims, and defending unwarranted charges.

Incoterms & Risk Allocation: Leah highlights delivery terms such as Delivered Duty Paid (DDP), where the supplier assumes responsibility for tariffs, transportation, and delivery, directly translating into minimized legal and financial risk for the buyer and strengthening their position in potential disputes.

Legal Remedy Navigator: Leah identifies and maps all available legal remedies specific to tariff changes within each contract. This analysis includes price escalation protections and notification requirements, force majeure activation pathways with required evidence standards, termination rights with optimal timing strategies, renegotiation triggers based on tariff thresholds, and price adjustment rights with enforcement protocols.

Dispute Resolution Evaluation: Leah analyzes dispute resolution mechanisms, identifying risks such as the omission of mediation steps, unclear arbitration timelines, or unfavorable cost allocations.

In today’s environment, where urgency is rising and proactive risk management is essential, the Leah Tariff Agent empowers organizations to act with greater speed, visibility, and control while maintaining compliance. By surfacing key contract exposures and strengthening cross-functional decision-making, ContractPodAi’s Leah platform delivers the foresight, agility, and operational strength needed to navigate an increasingly volatile global trade landscape.

About ContractPodAi

ContractPodAi, a recognized pioneer in legal GenAI with Leah Intelligence and a leader in contract lifecycle management, is transforming how lawyers author, analyze, and manage documents on an unprecedented scale. ContractPodAi delivers secure, enterprise-ready innovation to accelerate growth and ensure measurable ROI. Going beyond mere task automation, Leah redefines legal processes, empowering strategic thinking and offering real-time analysis. The company has been recognized as a CLM Visionary by Gartner the last four consecutive years and named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Corporate Legal CLM Software. This is more than legal tech; it’s Legal Reimagined™.

Headquartered in London, ContractPodAi® supports its teams across the world — in New York, Glasgow, San Francisco, Toronto, Sydney, Mumbai, Pune, and more.