FisherBroyles Grows International Presence, Adds Three Attorneys in Mexico with Over 65 Years Combined Experience

Jesús García-Moncada, Rodrigo García-Moncada and Mario Facio Salazar join firm’s Mexico City office.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has grown its international presence with the addition of attorneys Jesús García-Moncada, Rodrigo García-Moncada and Mario Facio Salazar to its Mexico City office. Together, the three attorneys bring over 65 years of experience to the firm.

FisherBroyles first established its Latin American footprint in February with seven attorneys across two offices in Mexico City and Monterrey. Including its London office, the firm now operates in 29 global markets.

“Earlier this year, we expanded into Mexico in direct response to the growing demand for our unique distributed model and exceptional client service,” said Kevin Broyles, cofounder and managing partner at FisherBroyles. “The addition of Jesús, Rodrigo and Mario affirms our commitment to serving clients globally with the industry’s most talented legal minds. This trio of highly experienced attorneys reinforces our footprint and capabilities in Latin America, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the team.”

Over the course of his 24-year career, Jesús García-Moncada has developed broad experience in the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights, the management of IP assets and the development of valuable IP portfolios for both Mexican and international clients. He guides intellectual property owners on developing and strategically protecting their IP assets, counseling clients in avoiding litigation and identifying the most practical, suitable business solution for any matter.

Jesús García-Moncada delivers clients legal advice across the entire IP spectrum, from strategic portfolio development, copyright, patent and trademark counseling and technology licensing to IP due diligence in M&A transactions and IP litigation support. He represents authors, inventors, creators, performers, creatives, corporations, entrepreneurs, innovators, emerging companies, research and development entities and universities. His practice includes legal counsel on compliance, cybersecurity risk, education, franchising, health and pharmacy law, internet and e-commerce, media and communications law, privacy and data security, trade secrets and restrictive covenants.

He cofounded law+dgtal, Mexico’s first cloud-based nontraditional law firm, and previously served as in-house counsel and head of the IP legal office for Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México.

Rodrigo García-Moncada joins FisherBroyles as a corporate M&A, governance, compliance and transactional attorney with more than 21 years of experience at international law firms such as Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, Baker McKenzie and DLA Piper. Throughout his career, he has served as general counsel to international clients, advising on corporate, commercial and regulatory and governance matters. He has helped draft and negotiate commercial agreements with international implications, including purchase and sale, distribution and supply arrangements.

He has significant experience representing private equity funds in acquisition and dispositions, advising global companies on corporate reorganizations and guiding both foreign and domestic clients through M&A projects.

Rodrigo García-Moncada directs international clients with establishing, developing and operating companies in Mexico. He assists with the creation, review and implementation of effective compliance programs, addresses due diligence matters and provides general anti-corruption advice. He also conducts compliance investigations.

Facio Salazar joins FisherBroyles’ Mexico City’s office as one the country’s leading environmental lawyers. With more than 20 years of experience, he has represented companies in the automotive, manufacturing, chemical and oil industries before Mexico’s Federal Bureau for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA), National Water Commission (CONAGUA) and the Federal Agency for Safety and Environmental Protection of the hydrocarbon industry (ASEA).

He advises clients through public bidding processes for oil and gas exploration, the development of wind farms and transactions involving the sale of industrial facilities and carbon credits.

Facio Salazar’s broader practice encompasses commercial transactions, energy and oil and gas law, environmental health and safety, real estate and regulatory law and government contracts, among others.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by Broyles and James Fisher II.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

Founded in 2002, FisherBroyles, LLP is the first and one of the world’s largest distributed law firm partnerships. The Next Generation Law Firm® has grown to hundreds of partners practicing in 29 markets globally. The FisherBroyles’ efficient and cost-effective Law Firm 2.0® model leverages talent and technology instead of unnecessary overhead that does not add value to our clients, all without sacrificing BigLaw quality. Visit our website at www.fisherbroyles.com to learn more about our firm’s unique approach and how we can best meet your legal needs.