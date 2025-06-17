FisherBroyles Adds Litigator and Patent Attorney in Washington, D.C.

Shawn Sheehy and John Murray, Ph.D., bring experience in complex litigation and life sciences intellectual property.

ATLANTA—FisherBroyles, LLP, the world’s first and one of the largest distributed law firms, has expanded its Washington, D.C., office with the addition of two highly regarded attorneys. Litigator Shawn Sheehy and patent attorney John Murray, Ph.D., join the firm’s litigation and intellectual property practices, respectively, strengthening FisherBroyles’ presence in two of its most active and in-demand practice areas.

Sheehy joins FisherBroyles from Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak, PLLC, where he served as counsel in a wide range of complex civil, constitutional and regulatory litigation matters. His experience includes representing political committees, nonprofits and elected officials in federal investigations, administrative proceedings and high-profile constitutional challenges. He has briefed and argued cases at every stage, including trial, appeal and before the U.S. Supreme Court. His practice includes significant work on class action defense under the TCPA (Telephone Consumer Protection Act), APA (Administrative Procedure Act) challenges to federal agency action and First Amendment disputes.

“Shawn is exactly the caliber of legal talent that our clients expect from FisherBroyles,” said Tom Lundin, litigation managing partner for FisherBroyles. “Shawn brings deep experience in appellate and constitutional litigation, including advocacy before the U.S. Supreme Court, and his arrival continues our momentum in this key jurisdiction and across the nation.”

“It’s an exciting opportunity to bring my litigation practice to FisherBroyles,” said Sheehy. “I’ve had the honor of working on some of the most pressing and high stakes legal issues in the areas of constitutional law, election law and administrative litigation. Joining the firm allows me to continue that work in a flexible environment for complex, impact-driven advocacy.”

Murray joins the firm’s IP practice, bringing with him more than two decades of experience in patent prosecution, litigation and strategic counseling. He has previously practiced at Rimon PC, Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP, Andrews Kurth LLP and Kenyon & Kenyon LLP, advising clients from start-ups and academic institutions to larger pharmaceutical and technology corporations. Murray’s technical knowledge spans life sciences, biotechnology, molecular biology, medical devices, chemistry and pharmaceuticals, as well as broader areas such as software and acoustic technologies.

“We’re thrilled to welcome John not only to FisherBroyles, but to our practice group as well,” said Rita Wu, Ph.D., chair of FisherBroyles’ life sciences/biopharmaceutical patent practice group. “His addition expands our bench of attorneys with advanced degrees in life sciences, which remains the largest of any distributed or nontraditional law firm, and his vast knowledge and experience will help our clients in establishing, protecting and defending their intellectual property rights.”

In addition to patent prosecution, Murray has significant experience in patent litigation, including Hatch-Waxman and ITC Section 337 proceedings, inter partes review and appeals before the Federal Circuit. His scientific background — earning his Ph.D. in molecular genetics and completing post-doctoral research at both Columbia University and Mt. Sinai School of Medicine — enables him to offer clients insight that bridges the gap between legal strategy and technical innovation.

“Whether securing life sciences patents or defending them in litigation, I’ve seen how critical it is to understand the underlying sciences alongside the evolving legal field,” said Murray. “FisherBroyles gives me the ability to work directly with clients on complex patent matters, from prosecution to post-grant proceedings, while collaborating with experienced colleagues who bring complementary strengths.”

The addition of Sheehy and Murray reflects FisherBroyles’ ongoing commitment to growing its capabilities across key legal disciplines and geographic markets. Their respective backgrounds in high-level litigation and cutting-edge intellectual property law reinforce the firm’s mission to deliver exceptional service and value through a next-generation law firm model.

FisherBroyles was founded in 2002 by James Fisher II and Kevin Broyles.

About FisherBroyles, LLP

