ContractPodAi Wins 2020 British Legal Technology Award 

Prestigious awards program honors ContractPodAi as legal AI Supplier of the Year.

ContractPodAi®, the leading provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management solutions, has been named the winner of the 2020 British Legal Technology Award for Legal AI Supplier of the Year. The British Legal Technology Awards 2020 offer eleven award categories. The awards recognise excellence in legal technology, IT security, leadership & innovation, as well as the individuals, teams and suppliers transforming the future of legal services. ‘The Legal AI Supplier of the Year’ award recognises innovative solutions that are entering and/ or are established in the legal sector. This category is open to start-ups and established vendors and recognises solutions or services that utilises new machine learning technology within its offering to deliver innovative and adaptive solutions to law firms and legal businesses.

“We are both proud and deeply humbled to win this award,” said Sarvarth Misra, CEO of ContractPodAi. “The British Legal Technology award reflects our commitment to be a best in class supplier of legal AI. It is so meaningful to us because it truly reflects the tireless work of so many employees at improving our product, pricing, business model, and implementation for in-house legal counsels around the world.”

With an increasing demand for more complex automated contracts in the market, and legal counsel ever more in need of one robust solution to manage the entire end-to-end contract management process, ContractPodAi offers the industry an answer. ContractPodAi has created and launched a unique 5 dimension AI model leveraging 5 different types of AI technologies to solve multiple use cases and pain points that in-house attorneys face daily. Designed by lawyers for lawyers, ContractPodAi’s end-to-end contract management solution dissolves traditional limitations. It allows legal departments to assemble, automate, approve, sign and manage all their contracts and documents in a standard out-of-the-box configuration. ContractPodAi partnered with IBM Watson and Microsoft Azure AI to build a legal specific, unique industry solution we call the 5 dimensions (5D) of AI. It leverages ContractPodAi’s legal design thinking and enhanced legal engineering capabilities to produce a holistic AI-powered Contract Management System.

A full list of this year’s winner can be found at: https://britishlegalitawards.com/2020-winners/

About ContractPod Technologies (ContractPodAi®)

A pioneer in the legal transformation space, ContractPodAi® is now one of the world’s fastest growing legal tech companies. Customers include some of the world’s largest and highly regarded corporations. ContractPodAi® is an award-winning easy to use, intuitive and affordable end-to-end contract lifecycle management solution aimed at corporate legal departments. It enables users to assemble, automate, approve, digitally sign and manage all their contracts and documents from one place.

Our platform is built in partnership with some of the most trusted technologies in the industry including IBM Watson AI, Microsoft Azure, DocuSign and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Mumbai and Toronto. More information is available at ContractPodAi.com.