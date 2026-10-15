Cooley Innocence Project Celebrates 25 Years of Fighting Wrongful Convictions

Dan Slepian and Jon-Adrian “JJ” Velazquez highlight human toll of wrongful incarceration; State Rep. Kara Hope honored for advocacy.

LANSING, Mich. – Cooley Law School marked the 25th anniversary of the Cooley Innocence Project with a celebration in downtown Lansing that brought together exonerees, supporters, attorneys, students and advocates committed to freeing the wrongfully convicted.

Among those attending the Sept. 19 gala at Grewal Hall were five individuals whose exonerations were aided by the Cooley Innocence Project, providing a powerful representation of the Project’s impact during its first quarter century. They were joined by criminal justice advocate Jon-Adrian “JJ” Velazquez, who spent nearly 24 years in prison following a wrongful conviction before his conviction was vacated, and award-winning NBC News journalist and “Dateline NBC” producer Dan Slepian, whose years of reporting helped bring national attention to Velazquez’s case.

The evening also honored Michigan State Rep. Kara Hope, a Cooley Law School alumna who worked with the Cooley Innocence Project while attending law school. Hope, who has represented Michigan’s 74th House District since 2023, was presented with a proclamation recognizing her work on behalf of the wrongfully convicted and her efforts to expand access to post-conviction DNA testing.

Cooley also announced the creation of a scholarship in Hope’s name to support a Cooley Law School student working alongside the wrongfully convicted through the Cooley Innocence Project. The recognition brought Hope’s connection to the Project full circle — from working with the Innocence Project as a Cooley student to advocating for changes in Michigan law as a state representative.

During the evening, Slepian reflected on meeting Velazquez’s family while investigating his case and reminded those in attendance that the consequences of a wrongful conviction extend far beyond the individual who is incarcerated.

“I met JJ’s mother, and his two young sons were waiting for me in the lobby of the prison,” said Slepian. “She was told I would be coming to talk with another prisoner who was wrongfully convicted. There are 100,000 people incarcerated who are wrongfully convicted. There are mothers and children connected to these individuals. The work that you are doing as part of the Innocence Project is important work.”

Velazquez spoke about the years and family milestones that can never be recovered when an innocent person is incarcerated.

“This is the worst thing that can happen in this country,” said Velazquez. “The work that is being done is important. Think about it: The United States of America is supposed to be the freest country in the world, and we are incarcerating so many individuals who should not be. With 100,000 wrongfully incarcerated, those individuals have missed parents’ deaths and important moments in their children’s lives.”

Velazquez was wrongfully convicted of murdering a retired New York City police officer in 1998 and spent nearly 24 years in New York maximum-security prisons before his conviction was vacated. During his incarceration, he became an advocate, educator and mentor for incarcerated individuals and their families. Since his release, he has continued advocating for criminal justice reform and greater awareness of wrongful convictions.

“The stories Dan Slepian and JJ Velazquez bring to our gala represent both the human cost of wrongful convictions and the life-changing impact of the innocence movement,” said Ann Garant, co-director of the Cooley Innocence Project. “Their experiences reinforce why the work of the Cooley Innocence Project remains so important, not only for those we represent today, but for future generations committed to seeking justice.”

Hope’s recognition also highlighted the connection between the Project’s work on individual cases and efforts to change Michigan law. In 2026, Hope introduced legislation aimed at ensuring advances in DNA technology can be used to revisit older convictions when evidence could potentially establish innocence. She introduced similar legislation in 2023.

Established in 2001, the Cooley Innocence Project is Michigan’s only post-conviction DNA innocence organization and a member of the Innocence Network. During the past 25 years, the Project has screened more than 7,500 cases and is responsible for the exoneration of 10 individuals. It also helped to exonerate six others. Seven of the individuals whose exonerations were aided by the Project were together Saturday evening to help celebrate its 25th anniversary.

“This anniversary is about more than celebrating our history,” said Tracey Brame, co-director of the Cooley Innocence Project. “It is about investing in the future. Every ticket purchased and every sponsorship helps ensure that students continue receiving unparalleled hands-on legal education while helping pursue justice for individuals who may have been wrongfully convicted.”

The gala celebrated the clients, students, faculty, attorneys, exonerees and supporters who have contributed to the Cooley Innocence Project’s work during its first quarter century while looking ahead to its continued work investigating claims of wrongful conviction and preparing future attorneys to pursue justice.

Organizations interested in scheduling a presentation about the Cooley Innocence Project may contact Ann Garant at innocence@cooley.edu.

About Cooley Law School

Cooley Law School was founded on a mission of equal access to a legal education and offers admission to a diverse group of qualified applicants across the country. Since the law school’s founding in 1972, Cooley has provided a modern legal education to more than 21,000 graduates, teaching the practical skills necessary for a seamless transition from academia to the real world. An independent, nonprofit law school, accredited by both the American Bar Association and the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, Cooley holds classes year-round at its Michigan and Florida campuses.