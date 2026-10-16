Los Angeles County Confirms First Cychlorphine Death

Officials warn that an undetectable synthetic opioid has reached Southern California’s illicit drug supply.

Public health officials in Los Angeles County are warning residents about a powerful synthetic opioid after authorities confirmed the area’s first death linked to cychlorphine, a substance that can cause fatal breathing problems even in very small amounts. The drug was identified as a cause of death in a case from February 2026, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Officials said this was the first confirmed case showing that cychlorphine had entered the local illegal drug supply.

Cychlorphine, also known as N-propionitrile chlorphine, is a synthetic opioid that officials say is more potent than fentanyl. Its strength makes it especially dangerous because a small amount can cause a person to stop breathing. Another concern is that common fentanyl test strips cannot detect the substance, leaving people unaware that the drug may be present in what they take. Authorities believe cychlorphine may be mixed into illegal drugs without the knowledge of the people who buy or use them. It can appear in several forms, including powder, crystals, liquids, and counterfeit prescription pills. Since its first reported discovery in the United States in 2024, the substance has been found in 19 states, according to county officials.

California had already recorded a death linked to cychlorphine in the northern part of the state in April. The newly confirmed case in Los Angeles County has added to concerns about the spread of powerful synthetic opioids. Health officials said they are watching for changes in how often the drug appears in the area’s illegal drug supply. Cychlorphine is part of a wider group of synthetic opioids that includes nitazenes. These substances have drawn attention from public health agencies and law enforcement because of their strength and the risks they pose. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has reported identifying 22 nitazene compounds since 2020, with 21 classified as Schedule I controlled substances.

In August, the DEA also placed chlorphine in Schedule I, a category that restricts its possession and sale under federal law. Officials have warned that efforts to control existing synthetic opioids can be followed by the appearance of new or altered substances. This can make it harder for authorities to track what is circulating and for people to know what may be present in illegal drugs.

Mixing cychlorphine with alcohol or other substances can increase the danger. Because the drug may be present without warning, people may face a risk of overdose even when they believe they are taking something else. Officials say avoiding illegal drugs is the most reliable way to prevent exposure to an unknown or contaminated supply.

Public health officials also stress the importance of naloxone, a medication sold under the brand name Narcan that can reverse an opioid overdose. The medication can be given as a nasal spray or an injection into a muscle. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, naloxone can restore breathing and reverse the effects of opioids, including cychlorphine.

More than one dose may be needed, depending on the overdose. Anyone who suspects an overdose should call 911 and give naloxone if it is available. Emergency medical help remains necessary even if the person begins to recover after receiving the medication.

Officials also recommend that people never use drugs alone, avoid combining substances, and take steps to reduce the chance of an overdose. However, because cychlorphine is not detected by standard fentanyl test strips, those strips cannot provide reassurance that a substance is free of this particular opioid.

The confirmed death has prompted renewed concern about the changing supply of illegal drugs in Southern California. Health officials continue to monitor the situation as they work to understand how widely cychlorphine may be circulating. The case serves as a warning that unfamiliar synthetic opioids can reach local communities and cause fatal harm before their presence is widely known.

Sources:

L.A. County sees first death from new synthetic opioid cychlorphine

Opioid more potent than fentanyl linked to first confirmed fatal overdose in county