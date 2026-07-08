Corporate Legal Departments Supporting Global Manufacturing Face Crisis-Driven Pivots at Least Weekly

ACC releases new survey examining how in-house counsel are responding to geopolitical uncertainty and supply chain disruptions.

Washington, DC — Forty-one percent of manufacturing in-house counsel face crisis-driven pivots at least weekly, nearly three times the overall rate, according to a new report, “How Legal Departments Are Adapting to Geopolitical Uncertainty” released today by the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the premier membership organization representing the professional and business interests of in-house counsel.

ACC conducted a flash poll of 168 general counsel and deputy general counsel, representing 20 industries, to examine how geopolitical developments are driving supply chain disruptions, regulatory volatility, trade uncertainty, and other global business risks. The survey explores how these challenges are reshaping legal department responsibilities, resource allocation, and organizational structures.

Results are presented both in aggregate and segmented by company revenue and industry-level geopolitical sensitivity, comparing high-impact and moderate-impact sectors. Manufacturing is highlighted as a particularly significant sector due to its heightened exposure to trade policy shifts, tariffs, supply chain disruptions, and cross-border operational risks, making it a leading indicator of how legal departments are adapting to an increasingly complex geopolitical environment. Finance and banking, insurance, mining, oil and gas, transportation and warehousing, and agriculture are identified as high-impact industries.

“The findings and direct feedback from ACC members underscore the increasingly strategic role legal departments play in helping organizations assess risk, strengthen resilience, and support business continuity,” said Jason L. Brown, ACC president and chief executive officer. “While geopolitical uncertainty affects organizations across all sectors, the impact is especially pronounced in industries with complex global supply chains, significant cross-border operations, and heightened regulatory exposure.”

Additional key findings include:

Governance gaps are widespread. Over half of organizations rely on informal or ad hoc approaches or have not addressed geopolitical risk at all. Formalizing governance is a critical first step.

Over half of organizations rely on informal or ad hoc approaches or have not addressed geopolitical risk at all. Formalizing governance is a critical first step. Workload is rising…unevenly. 53% of respondents report increased workload, with manufacturing and larger firms experiencing the sharpest increases. Resources and structures have not kept pace.

53% of respondents report increased workload, with manufacturing and larger firms experiencing the sharpest increases. Resources and structures have not kept pace. Crisis mode is becoming chronic. 1 in 6 legal professionals are pivoting to crisis management at least weekly. For manufacturing counsel, it’s 2 in 5, a pace that signals structural strain.

1 in 6 legal professionals are pivoting to crisis management at least weekly. For manufacturing counsel, it’s 2 in 5, a pace that signals structural strain. Contract adaptation lags exposure. 52% have not revised standard templates despite escalating volatility. Closing this gap (particularly on Force Majeure and sanctions clauses) is an urgent legal priority.

52% have not revised standard templates despite escalating volatility. Closing this gap (particularly on Force Majeure and sanctions clauses) is an urgent legal priority. The response is still mostly reactive. Scenario planning and external consultants lead responses, but 36% took no action. General Counsel want proactive intelligence capabilities and geopolitical expertise embedded in their teams.

About ACC

The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, ACC has set the standard for in-house counsel and raised awareness regarding the value of the chief legal officer in the C-suite and boardroom. With more than 45,000 members employed by over 10,000 organizations and spanning 100+ nations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.