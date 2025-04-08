Cosynd and BMI Unite to Provide Unprecedented Copyright Protection for Music Creators

Cosynd’s partnership with BMI arrives at a critical moment as the music industry grapples with the implications of artificial intelligence and the rising tide of streaming fraud.

New York, NY — Cosynd, the trusted copyright protection platform, is proud partner with BMI, a performing rights organization (PRO) representing more than 1.4 million songwriters, composers, and publishers, on its new program, Spark, designed to support BMI’s global community of music creators at every stage of their careers.

This innovative partnership marks the first time that Cosynd has offered an American PRO exclusive access to discounted U.S. Copyright Office registrations and vital legal agreements, empowering BMI’s music creators to safeguard their works easily and affordably while setting a new standard in copyright protection for the industry. With Cosynd’s suite of tools, BMI’s songwriters, composers, and publishers can quickly establish ownership of their content and prevent unauthorized use of their work for 80% less than similar services, all within a simple, fast UI.

“In today’s fast-paced music industry, music creators are being asked to do more than ever, not just making the music we love, but also putting it out into the world, finding and engaging with their fanbases, and creating their own unique brand,” said BMI Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships & Industry Research, Jess Robertson. “In addition, managing the many platforms and various registration processes required to protect their work and collect revenue adds yet another layer of complexity. That’s why we are so thrilled to have Cosynd join Spark as an inaugural partner, further supporting BMI’s commitment to prioritizing our songwriters, composers, and producers and their copyrights.”

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone with BMI as the first PRO to take a bold step in prioritizing copyright protection for its members. By making it easier and more affordable for creators to secure their rights, BMI is setting a new precedent for how the industry can support music creators at every stage of their careers,” said Cosynd CEO, Jessica Sobhraj. “As AI and streaming fraud present new challenges, this partnership ensures that BMI’s members have the legal protections they need to safeguard their work, assert their ownership, and uphold the value of their music in an ever-evolving landscape.”

Through Cosynd’s efficient copyright registration service, BMI creators can easily register any of their content with the U.S. Copyright Office, securing legal standing to pursue infringement claims, accessing statutory damages of up to $150,000 per infringement, and gaining global protection in over 175 countries. Additionally, Cosynd’s Agreements builder allows BMI members to quickly create customized, legally binding agreements, ensuring clarity on ownership when collaborating with others. To further enhance their experience, BMI members can also take advantage of an exclusive discount for Cosynd’s Premium Annual Membership, which includes the ability to create an unlimited number of agreements and up to four free copyright registrations (federal filing fees will still apply).

Cosynd’s partnership with BMI arrives at a critical moment as the music industry grapples with the implications of artificial intelligence and the rising tide of streaming fraud. Recent lawsuits against AI companies for unauthorized use of copyrighted songs underscore the need for clear protections. Additionally, reports suggest that up to 10% of global streams are fraudulent, significantly impacting streaming revenues and revealing vulnerabilities in the current system. In this complex landscape, establishing clear copyright registrations is essential for asserting ownership, preventing misuse, and ensuring creators are fairly compensated for their work. BMI’s proactive efforts to offer secure and affordable copyright protection for its members solidify its position as a key advocate for music creators in an increasingly complex landscape.

To learn more about BMI’s Spark and its partners, go to www.bmi.com/creators/spark.

About Cosynd

Cosynd is the leading platform for creators and businesses to protect their original content—music, videos, imagery, literature, and more—quickly and affordably. With a suite of easy-to-use copyright tools, Cosynd streamlines essential legal processes, allowing users to create, negotiate, redline, and sign agreements that secure their rights, while seamlessly registering their copyrights with the U.S. Copyright Office. Trusted by thousands of copyright owners across 160+ countries, Cosynd transforms what was once a complex, expensive process into an accessible, cost-effective solution—saving creators and businesses thousands in legal fees with just a few clicks. Learn more at Cosynd.com.

About BMI

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, BMI® is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 22.4 million musical works created and owned by more than 1.4 million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI’s repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on X and Instagram @BMI or stay connected through BMI’s Facebook page. Sign up for BMI’s The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.