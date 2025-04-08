Georgia Court of Appeals Affirms Record Verdict in “Locked-in Syndrome” Case

Healthcare provider Dr. Matthew Womack held accountable for negligence.

ATLANTA – The Georgia Court of Appeals has affirmed a landmark $40 million medical malpractice verdict against Dr. Matthew Womack, an emergency room physician at North Fulton Hospital. This decision solidifies what is believed to be the largest emergency room malpractice verdict in Georgia history, underscoring a powerful message from the Georgia legal system: medical professionals in high-stakes emergency settings must meet the standard of care their patients deserve.

The ruling stems from the case of Jonathan Buckelew, a 32-year-old man who suffered a brain stem stroke after receiving a chiropractic neck adjustment in October 2015. Despite arriving at North Fulton Hospital’s emergency department in need of immediate care, critical delays in diagnosis and treatment ultimately led to Buckelew developing “locked-in syndrome,” a catastrophic condition that leaves him fully conscious but unable to move or speak.

At trial in 2022, the jury found Dr. Womack and the hospital’s radiologist grossly negligent, apportioning 60% of the fault to Dr. Womack. The jury awarded Buckelew $75 million in damages, with $40 million attributed to Dr. Womack’s share of the liability. The March 2025 appellate ruling upholds this verdict in full, rejecting Dr. Womack’s challenges to the trial court’s rulings and affirming that his actions constituted gross negligence.

“This decision is a victory not just for Jonathan Buckelew and his family, but for patient safety in Georgia,” said Lloyd Bell, founding partner of Bell Law Firm and co-counsel in the Buckelew case alongside co-lead attorney Laura Shamp. “The Court of Appeals has made it clear that emergency room physicians must be held accountable when their actions – or inaction – lead to catastrophic harm.”

This case highlights the critical importance of timely and accurate stroke diagnosis in emergency medicine. The jury and appellate court both recognized that had Dr. Womack properly communicated key clinical findings and sought the appropriate specialist intervention, Buckelew’s outcome would likely have been significantly better.

A recent podcast interview with Jonathan’s father, Jack Buckelew, can be found here – providing additional context around the case and trial experience. More details about Buckelew, et al. v. Womack, et al. can be found here. For more information about Bell Law Firm’s mission to help victims of medical malpractice, visit www.belllawfirm.com.