Country Fresh Expands Fruit Recall Linked to Potential Listeria Contamination

Country Fresh recently expanded a recall for pre-packaged fruit due to concerns the products may be contaminated with Listeria.
Earlier this week, Country Fresh issued a statement announcing it is expanding a voluntary recall that was issued back on October 2, 2020. The original recall was for containers of pre-cut watermelon. Now the recall includes “various containers of Freshness Guaranteed cut and/or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart.” The recall was expanded after the FDA detected Listeria monocytogenes “on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed.”
According to the recall notice, the affected products were shipped to Walmart stores throughout AR, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MO, OK, and TX. The exact products in the recall include the following:
|UPC
|Item Description
|Best if used by:
|68113118012
|APPLE GRAPE TRAY w/ CARMEL 2 lbs 10oz
|10/7/2020
|10/8/2020
|–
|68113118006
|GREEN APPLE SLICES 32oz
|10/8/2020
|10/9/2020
|10/10/2020
|68113118007
|MIXED APPLE SLICES 32oz
|10/8/2020
|10/9/2020
|10/10/2020
|68113118004
|RED APPLE SLICES 14oz
|10/10/2020
|10/11/2020
|–
|68113118010
|RED APPLE SLICES 32oz
|10/8/2020
|10/9/2020
|–
|68113118014
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118015
|CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 16oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118023
|SEASONAL FRUIT TRAY 40oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113135509
|SUMMER BLEND 5oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113135510
|TROPICAL BLEND 5oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113118037
|MANGO CHUNK 10oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113118038
|MANGO SPEARS 16oz
|10/4/2020
|–
|–
|68113118039
|PINEAPPLE GRAPE MANGO BLEND 16oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118042
|PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 10oz
|10/3/2020
|–
|–
|68113118046
|PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 16oz
|10/4/2020
|–
|–
|68113118043
|PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 42oz
|10/10/2020
|10/11/2020
|–
|68113118044
|PINEAPPLE SPEARS 32oz
|10/5/2020
|–
|–
|68113118047
|RED GRAPES 10oz
|10/4/2020
|–
|–
|68113118048
|SEASONAL BLEND 10oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|–
|68113118049
|SEASONAL BLEND 16oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
|68113118050
|SEASONAL BLEND 32oz
|10/5/2020
|–
|–
|68113118069
|SEASONAL TRIO 32oz
|10/3/2020
|10/4/2020
|10/5/2020
Fortunately, Country Fresh has not received reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions from consuming the fruit products. For now, Walmart stores are removing the products from store shelves, and customers who have the product should either toss it or return it for a refund.
If you have additional questions or concerns, contact customer service at 1-877-251-8300 Monday – Friday.
Sources:
Country Fresh Expands Voluntary Recall
Pre-Packaged Country Fresh Watermelon Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
Join the conversation!