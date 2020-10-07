Country Fresh Expands Fruit Recall Linked to Potential Listeria Contamination

Country Fresh recently expanded a recall for pre-packaged fruit due to concerns the products may be contaminated with Listeria.

Earlier this week, Country Fresh issued a statement announcing it is expanding a voluntary recall that was issued back on October 2, 2020. The original recall was for containers of pre-cut watermelon. Now the recall includes “various containers of Freshness Guaranteed cut and/or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart.” The recall was expanded after the FDA detected Listeria monocytogenes “on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed.”

According to the recall notice, the affected products were shipped to Walmart stores throughout AR, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MO, OK, and TX. The exact products in the recall include the following:

UPC Item Description Best if used by: 68113118012 APPLE GRAPE TRAY w/ CARMEL 2 lbs 10oz 10/7/2020 10/8/2020 – 68113118006 GREEN APPLE SLICES 32oz 10/8/2020 10/9/2020 10/10/2020 68113118007 MIXED APPLE SLICES 32oz 10/8/2020 10/9/2020 10/10/2020 68113118004 RED APPLE SLICES 14oz 10/10/2020 10/11/2020 – 68113118010 RED APPLE SLICES 32oz 10/8/2020 10/9/2020 – 68113118014 CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118015 CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 16oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118023 SEASONAL FRUIT TRAY 40oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 – 68113135509 SUMMER BLEND 5oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 – 68113135510 TROPICAL BLEND 5oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 – 68113118037 MANGO CHUNK 10oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 – 68113118038 MANGO SPEARS 16oz 10/4/2020 – – 68113118039 PINEAPPLE GRAPE MANGO BLEND 16oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118042 PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 10oz 10/3/2020 – – 68113118046 PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 16oz 10/4/2020 – – 68113118043 PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 42oz 10/10/2020 10/11/2020 – 68113118044 PINEAPPLE SPEARS 32oz 10/5/2020 – – 68113118047 RED GRAPES 10oz 10/4/2020 – – 68113118048 SEASONAL BLEND 10oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 – 68113118049 SEASONAL BLEND 16oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020 68113118050 SEASONAL BLEND 32oz 10/5/2020 – – 68113118069 SEASONAL TRIO 32oz 10/3/2020 10/4/2020 10/5/2020

Fortunately, Country Fresh has not received reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions from consuming the fruit products. For now, Walmart stores are removing the products from store shelves, and customers who have the product should either toss it or return it for a refund.

If you have additional questions or concerns, contact customer service at 1-877-251-8300 Monday – Friday.

Sources:

Country Fresh Expands Voluntary Recall

Pre-Packaged Country Fresh Watermelon Recalled Over Listeria Concerns