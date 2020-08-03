COVID-19: Top 5 Trending Health Supplements

Use masks and sanitizers to prevent the spread of the virus and try to disinfect common surfaces to eliminate the pathogen. Consult your physician to understand healthy supplements that can enhance your health.

Prevention is better than cure, and this saying applies to the current pandemic that is threatening the world. The COVID-19 situation has left many questioning their health status and immunity levels.

While the range of symptoms observed in patients has been variable, some of the most common symptoms are respiratory infection, cough, cold, flu, and difficulty in breathing, all of which are common problems during viral infections.

As world organizations hunt for a potent vaccine to bring the situation under control, strengthening your natural defense against viral infections can be the best-case scenario to protect yourself from the pandemic. Here are five supplements that are trending during this period that could help you to improve your immunity and defense.

1. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are rich in Vitamin C, which is believed to be a powerful supplement during the pandemic. Vitamin C is one of the most common supplements used to relieve problems such as common cold or cough and related symptoms. The antioxidants rich in vitamin C have been useful to treat common symptoms of cold and lung infections such as inflammation, chest congestion, cough.

It is generally known to improve the efficiency of your treatment for cold and aid in faster recovery. Vitamin C can help treat chronic symptoms of lung infections that could cause respiratory difficulties or distress.

Studies indicate that intravenous doses of vitamin C can show positive effects while treating severe respiratory disorders such as sepsis and ARDS that are effects of viral infections. It indicates that a boost in vitamin C levels could reduce the risk of developing severe effects in the lung during the pandemic and may aid in reducing the intensity of the infection.

Vitamin C also has preventive benefits to reduce the risk of infection and enhance immunity. It supports the elimination of old cells, which encourages the immune system to replace them with newer and effective cells that can create a strong defense against foreign bodies.

The nutrient is known to support the body to fight the effects of oxidative stress that could reduce the efficiency of the immune system.

2. Cannabis

The past few years have seen a surge in interest towards cannabis to improve overall health and wellness. The trend seems to remain even during the pandemic, where cannabis is a promising supplement that can aid in enhancing overall health and immunity, both of which can make a huge difference during today’s times.

Our endocannabinoid system has a close relationship with the immune system. The endocannabinoid system in the body is responsible for regulating several functions, including immune function, pain, and inflammation.

They interact with the immune system using CB2 receptors, which are responsive to the presence of CBD or cannabidiol from the cannabis plant. Thus, the supplements can help enhance the natural functioning of the immune system to strengthen your defense.

The best part about the endocannabinoid system is it aims to bring the body to a state of homeostasis. So, it can stimulate or suppress the immune system’s activity based on the situation for the best results.

Cannabis also has potent anti-inflammatory properties that can aid in treating respiratory ailments and difficulties. A study published in the Journal of Cannabis research indicates that the use of cannabis could, in fact, improve white blood cell count in the body that can benefit individuals during this time.

High-quality cannabis products such as Mary’s Edibles can make healthy supplements to strengthen the immune system.

3. Elderberry

Elderberry or black elderberry is known for its ability to treat common infections and enhance immunity in users. Its powerful anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties have been useful in treating several respiratory conditions such as cold, cough, flu, and sinus infections.

The efficiency of elderberries to treat flu is among the many reasons it could be a potent supplement to use during this coronavirus pandemic.

The interaction of elderberries with the mucus membrane is among the many reasons the ingredient is effective in treating cold and related symptoms. It eases inflammation in the membrane to reduce the formation of phlegm and mucus that could block the airway passage and initiate difficulty in breathing. It could also alleviate the stress on the lungs and reduce the risk of breathing problems.

Several test-tube studies have shown the capabilities of elderberry as an anti-pathogen that can treat upper respiratory tract infections. One review of randomized control studies involving 180 subjects is proof of the same.

Apart from treating the many common symptoms of respiratory ailments, the supplement can also enhance immune system health in general. Research shows that the anti-inflammatory properties combined with its ability to fight pathogens could help reduce the intensity and duration of common cold due to viral infections.

4. Garlic

Garlic has been a part of our kitchen for many centuries for its incredible medicinal value. The ingredient is known to enhance immune function to fight against the common cold, flu, and other respiratory infections. The presence of two valuable compounds, allicin and zinc, is known to create an extraordinary effect that aids in fighting infections.

Allicin contains sulfur that contributes to the pungent smell and taste of garlic. It is also responsible for medicinal properties that help to boost defense against viruses by increasing the white blood cell count to curb common viral ailments such as cold and flu.

Another mineral that makes a significant difference in improving your overall health and immunity is zinc. In fact, zinc is one of the most recommended supplements during this pandemic to keep your immunity at its best.

The mineral is crucial for immune cell development. It also regulates the communication between the cells and controls the inflammatory response. A study shows that the use of zinc among children suffering from acute respiratory infections at 30mg per day showed positive results as it reduces the intensity and duration of infection effectively.

Zinc supplements are one of the most preferred treatments for preventing and treating respiratory tract infections, which could be beneficial in the current COVID-19 scenario.

5. Mushroom

Medical mushrooms are superfoods when it comes to improving immunity. They are rich in selenium and vitamin B, both of which are recommended nutrients to consume during this pandemic.

Selenium is known to improve defense against viruses, even in unique strains such as H1N1, that can benefit users during the virus pandemic. Medical mushrooms have been common treatments for infections for a while now. Some varieties such as reishi, cordyceps, and shitake can benefit your immune health.

Research suggests that the Turkey tail variety can have powerful benefits to elevate immunity. Using these medicinal weed for sale varieties in the form of tea can be helpful in improving your overall health.

Keep in mind the precautions that are important during the situation. Apart from improving your overall health, it is essential to maintain proper hygiene in and around you.

Use masks and sanitizers to prevent the spread of the virus and try to disinfect common surfaces to eliminate the pathogen. Consult your physician to understand healthy supplements that can enhance your health.

