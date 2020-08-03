Environmental Regulations All Businesses Should Know About

Take time to familiarize yourself with the regulations of your specific industry and discover how you can go above and beyond for the Earth.

When you think about how businesses impact the environment, you likely focus on the large corporations that are notorious for making damaging mistakes that hurt the planet. While these might be the largest perpetrators of such crimes, businesses of all sizes can be complicit in poor practices and accidental violations of environmental regulations. If you own a smaller business, you need to stay aware of the environmental regulations that dictate your industry and the best ways to stay compliant with all of the rules.

Though there is a lot to take in when it comes to the environment and how business impacts it, there is no time like the present to begin learning. Take a moment to review some of these points and develop a more comprehensive understanding of how your company can do what’s right.

The Biggest Acts

To get started, it can be useful to take a closer look at some of the biggest regulations that have been put into place over recent decades. First is the Clean Air Act. Focused on air quality, this act helps the Environmental Protection Agency put forth standards that the entire nation must adhere to in order to keep the air clean and pure. Air quality is a huge issue in America, especially in cities and areas where there are many agricultural establishments. By learning more about the CAA, you can take the steps necessary for clean air for all.

The Clean Water Act is similar to the CCA, only it focuses on the quality of water supplies. Many businesses use manufacturing processes that create a ton of runoff and waste. These chemical and biological substances can taint local water sources like lakes and rivers and cause serious damage to human and animal populations. The Toxic Substances Control Act is somewhat connected to the CWA in that both regulate the commercial chemicals used in manufacturing.

Control for Retail Businesses

Think that you’re safe from environmental regulations because your business simply sells merchandise? You’d be wrong, as there are several key rules that retail businesses absolutely must meet in order to avoid fines and other complications. The Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, for example, is a program put forth by the EPA that requires every retail business to report their greenhouse gas emission information. Though only some retail establishments are guilty of putting out dangerous levels of gases, all must remain compliant with this regulation in order to stay operational.

Merchandising compliance is also a big part of the process when it comes to the EPA’s control over retail businesses. All products sold by businesses must be monitored in some capacity by the EPA. This helps to guarantee that the product does not put off any toxins or substances that will do damage to the ozone layer or local ecosystems. No matter what type of business you operate, it is likely that there are a few rules you need to brush up on in order to stay in the good graces of the EPA.

Construction and Related Enterprises

For those who work in construction, there are even more rules of which to stay aware. The Asbestos Information Act came about after many workers at construction sites were developing conditions related to poisoning from toxic substances. The AIA keeps workers and future tenants safe from potential hazards caused by asbestos. There are also restrictions on what products can be used, especially those containing materials that can deplete the ozone. Recycling programs are also in place to guarantee various materials connected to construction and demolition are not tossed in the dump after use.

Though it is not always clear to see the damage your business does to the environment, companies of all sizes contribute to issues with the planet’s resources. Take time to familiarize yourself with the regulations of your specific industry and discover how you can go above and beyond for the Earth.