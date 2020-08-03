Enforcement of Company Policies with Time and Attendance Tracking Software

With time and attendance software, your enforcement can be fast, accurate and company-wide should the need arise.

If your company is like most, you have policies in place that determine how many times an employee may be absent and for what reasons. Whether you allow for plenty of time off or require doctor’s notes, you should have some idea of how often employees take off work.

The clearer your policy, the better off your business will be in the long run. Your employees should understand what is expected of them and should not feel as though they have to “guess” what is acceptable and what is not. In any case, it never hurts to examine your policies critically to determine how closely they are followed and how well your company enforces them. Unfortunately, this can be difficult to do if you have many employees whose timesheets you must track. But the good news is that time and attendance tracking software can help.

Enforcing Your Policies

With everything that goes into running a business, it’s easy to lose track of whose timesheet says what each and every day. It’s even easier not to have a holistic picture of how closely employees follow your policies. With time and attendance tracking software, these difficulties vanish. Having your employees use time and attendance tracking software to clock in, clock out, and report days they are absent means everything is as transparent to you as you need it to be for better enforcement of your own policies.

Once you begin using time and attendance software, you may realize much of your workforce leaves earlier than you would like, for example. From there, you can have a meeting or send a memo to remind people of when the workday ends, as well as remind them that they need to stay until that time. Additionally, people who are frequently absent will be more visible, and you or their managers can have conversations with them about why they are chronically absent and how to change this behavior to be more in line with your company’s expectations.

If someone logs in a sick day, you’ll know to ask for their doctor’s note. If someone asks for half a day off and only takes a couple of hours, you’ll know that, too. With this information at hand, you can better enforce your attendance policies, which makes for a more efficient business.

Why Time and Attendance Software?

If you do not use time and attendance software now, you may question if it’s worth the investment. Perhaps you feel that your current method is sufficient. But with time and attendance software, you save time that would ordinarily go to manually checking on compliance with policies, and you have a big-picture view of how policies are followed that you simply can’t get if you do things manually. As a result, your policy may seem overly lenient, or at least not as clear as it could be.

With time and attendance software, your enforcement can be fast, accurate and company-wide should the need arise. It also saves you time over manual methods, making it a strong choice for any business, where time is at a premium.