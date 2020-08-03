Lex Machina Brings Unprecedented Coverage to Legal Analytics

Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, announced its expanded federal district court coverage, which gives users access to all commercially relevant federal civil cases in one place. Users can now find a federal district court case and use it as a jumping off point to discover key analytics including information about judges, law firms, attorneys, or parties.

“With the addition of nearly 800,000 cases, Lex Machina is taking a major step forward in our mission to bring Legal Analytics to all areas of the law,” said person “this is the most cases we’ve ever added to our system at one time, giving users new capabilities and insights into the entire court system.”

Lex Machina began focusing on patent litigation and expanded to 16 different practice areas. Each expansion added more cases to the database, and Lex Machina already includes two million cases in federal district court within these practice areas. Today’s addition of nearly 800,000 unlocks insights into a wider set of analytics that are relevant to any practitioner.

Lex Machina’s systems, including its Attorney Data Engine and Motion Metrics, run over all cases in the Lex Machina platform so users can immediately gain new insights with the expanded coverage. Enhanced capabilities include:

Search for any case and view its up-to-date activity

Keyword search across comprehensive coverage — all dockets and downloaded documents

View motion grant/denial rates for a judge’s full docket

Analyze the complete list of cases for any judge, law firm, attorney or party Find out how busy a court is and with what types of matters Compare timing between courts or judges See the complete client list for a law firm Review a party’s civil federal court history since 2009



“Based on user feedback, we added functionality to find any case and get insights based on the full array of civil cases in federal court, while maintaining our commitment to high-value practice-area specific data that is most relevant to a particular matter,” said Wade Malone, Co-Head of Product at Lex Machina.