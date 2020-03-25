CPSC Recalls Toy Tool Kits Containing Excessive Levels of Lead

More than 20,000 Grizzly Industrial toy tool kits were recently recalled over lead contamination concerns.

If you have a child you recently purchased a toy tool kit for, this recall notice is for you. Earlier this week, The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall for more than 20,000 Grizzly Industrial toy tool kits because the toy goggles and hardhats included with the kits don’t meet current toy safety standards because they contain excessive levels of lead.

According to the notice, the recall includes a couple of different models. Model H2044 is a “12-piece kit that includes a helmet, goggles, tape measure, tool belt, hammer, pair of leather gloves, ruler, carpenter’s square, level, a bottle of chalk and suspenders.” The other kit, Model H5855 includes “goggles, tape measure, wooden tool caddy, hammer, ruler, carpenter’s square, level, screwdriver, pliers and an adjustable wrench.” Both kits were sold at Grizzly Industrial showrooms across the country and online at Amazon.com and grizzly.com.

When commenting on the recall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has “identified no level of lead in blood that would be safe for children.” It added, “Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. And effects of lead exposure cannot be corrected.”

For now, the tool kits should either be thrown away or returned to Grizzly Industrial for a refund. If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact Grizzly at 888-615-7944 anytime or via email at recalls@grizzly.com .

Sources:

Toy tool kits recalled for excessive lead, safety standards

Grizzly Industrial recalls children’s tool kits due to safety violations and excessive lead in toys