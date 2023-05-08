Criminal Offenses Associated with Driving Under the Influence

The fines, jail time, and additional consequences that come with DUI charges are a lot to deal with and create a very stressful situation for the defendant.

DUI charges alone can be very difficult for drivers to try and manage on their own. DUI charges will create losses and put individuals back on both time and money. They will have to pay serious fines to make up for what they did, and they will also have to deal with probationary periods and possible jail time, setting them back on the life schedule they had created for themselves. Unfortunately, the truth is that individuals who are arrested for DUI will likely also face other charges depending on what occurred before they were arrested.

For instance, if they injured someone with their vehicle while they were driving under the influence, they may be charged with second degree assault. If someone lost their life due to their reckless actions, they may be faced with involuntary manslaughter charges or even second degree murder. If there were problems during the arrest and they acted violently towards officers, then they may be charged with assault of a law enforcement officer or similar charges.

Most simple DUI charges in Arizona are classified as misdemeanor crimes. However, if they are aggravated then they may become felonies. Lawyers who are experienced in dealing with DUI cases can help drivers understand their legal positioning for their case and what next steps need to be taken to protect their best interests. Mesa DUI lawyers are a valuable asset in such situations because they can provide insight on laws that can help a person protect their rights. Whenever a driver finds themselves in a difficult legal situation, they should connect with Arizona DUI lawyers to get the best advice so they can act on it properly.

When a person has additional charges alongside their DUI, they may be subjected to extreme or aggravated DUI charges. DUI lawyers can try and prevent these additional charges from being faced so the driver does not have to suffer serious life-altering penalties.

Contact a DUI Attorney in Mesa, Arizona as Soon as Possible

Those drivers who have made a mistake and who are facing significant charges because of the decision they made to drive under the influence should reach out to DUI accident lawyers to get help. Even if a person was innocent and the officer wrongly suspected them, they will still need the help of an attorney to reduce their risk of getting charged and to reduce the risk of developing a permanent criminal record.

The fines, jail time, and additional consequences that come with DUI charges are a lot to deal with and create a very stressful situation for the defendant. To improve one’s situation, individuals should get in touch with lawyers right away.