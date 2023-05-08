Going to a Judge Trial vs a Jury Trial for a DUI

It is important for arrested drivers to look out for their rights and for them to also understand their responsibilities.

A trial is often required after a driver is arrested for a DUI in Virginia. When matters escalate to this level, defendants have the pressing and sensible question of who will be overseeing their case? Will their case be decided by a judge or jury? Whether a judge or jury oversees a person’s case depends on the court their case is being tried at and how severe their crime was. In Virginia, there are three different trial courts.

Circuit Court, General District Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

When it comes to drunk driving cases, they can be brought to trial in any of these courts. However, jury trials are only possible in Circuit Court.

If a person is found guilty, they will likely be allowed to appeal the verdict. This is a serious legal step and will require lawyers on one’s side. The entire trial process cannot be passed successfully unless a person has Virginia-Beach DUI lawyers walking them through the steps along the way. It is not easy in any way for individuals to have to go to trial and try and defend themselves for their actions, but with Virginia DUI lawyers helping them, it can become a lot easier.

It is important to keep in mind that all felony DUI charges in Virginia are tried in Circuit Court as well, so individuals have the right to a jury trial in such cases. In many cases, the jury may bring more of an open mind to the case as opposed to simply having a judge make the decision. A jury trial also means that all of the jurors have to believe the driver was guilty for them to be charged, which is a lot better than simply the judge needing to be convinced of this matter.

When it comes to deciding whether a person wants a judge trial or a jury trial, individuals should get n touch with DUI accident lawyers and seek their advice before they make such a big decision on their own.

Get Professional Legal Help After a DUI Arrest in Virginia Beach, Virginia

It is important for arrested drivers to look out for their rights and for them to also understand their responsibilities. The best way to do this is by getting in touch with experienced attorneys and only making moves after discussing it with them in detail first.

It may seem like a person can easily deal with the matter at hand, but without proper knowledge of the law they risk making their case a lot worse than it has to be by acting out of ignorance.