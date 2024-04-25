Curtis Announces New Partners and Counsels Across Offices in Spring 2024

We look forward to their continued success and contributions to the firm’s international practice.” said Curtis Chairman George Kahale III.

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP is pleased to announce the elevation of several attorneys located in its London and Milan offices, effective April 6, 2024.

“These individuals have all demonstrated excellence in their areas of specialty and are well-deserving of promotion. We look forward to their continued success and contributions to the firm’s international practice.” said Curtis Chairman George Kahale III.

London Partners

, oil and gas industry specialist and New York admitted lawyer is elected partner in the London office. Mr. Boué’s unique credentials and experience span the industrial economics of oil and gas. Mr. Boué spent a decade at the international trading arm of Mexico’s state oil company, PEMEX, eventually overseeing all commercial aspects of Mexico’s North American crude oil exports. He also served on the committee which reviewed the country’s oil export pricing and policies. Among other strategic roles in the oil industry, he was a special adviser to the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum of Venezuela and sat on the boards of various oil refining companies in Europe and the United States. Between 2010 to 2017, Mr. Boué was a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. He has written widely on the industrial economics of oil and gas exploration and production, petroleum refining, auction design for oil and gas bidding rounds and the taxation and political economy of oil. Mr. Boué is an integral part of the Firm’s energy practice and its international arbitration practice group. He holds a B.A. from El Colegio de México, a Degree in Jurisprudence from University of Oxford (Merton College) and a D. Phil in Politics from University of Oxford (Wolfson College). Mr. Karl Behrouz has been promoted to partner in the London office. He has extensive experience advising private fund sponsors on the structuring, formation and ongoing requirements of private funds in the UK, Europe and the Middle East. Mr. Behrouz works across a range of investment strategies, including private equity, venture capital and private credit. He also advises institutional investors in connection with their private fund investments. Through his work at Curtis, he has been integral in drafting the UK’s model fund documentation for closed-end venture capital funds, which are now widely used by emerging managers throughout the VC fund industry. Mr. Behrouz also has significant in-house experience, having previously served as Senior Legal Counsel at Big Society Capital, the UK’s social impact investment wholesaler, where he worked with Europe’s leading social impact investors and fund managers. He earned his LPC distinction from BPP Law School and his Masters of Arts degree from University of Oxford. He is admitted to practice in England & Wales.

London Counsel

Ms. Sehnaz Gungor has been promoted to counsel in London. Admitted in New York and Istanbul, Ms. Gungor has a broad transactional and commercial background encompassing domestic and cross-border acquisitions, joint ventures, private equity and venture capital investments, and strategic alliances. Trained in both civil and common law, Ms. Gungor has served a diverse mix of clients, from start-ups to multinationals including private equity firms, strategic investors and state-owned entities. She builds on her extensive deals experience in the U.S., the UK and the Middle East to advise an international client base on an array of commercial contracts, including agency, distribution, license and franchise agreements, with a special focus on technology, manufacturing and luxury fashion industries. She also offers advice on related intellectual property issues. She holds an LL.M. from Columbia University in New York and an LL.B. and a BS in Economics from Université Paris I, Panthéon-Sorbonne. Ms. Gungor is fluent in Turkish, English and French.

Milan Counsels