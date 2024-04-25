Shumaker’s Insurance Recovery Team Continues Growth with Addition of Meagan R. Cyrus 

With a proven track record of excellence in the field, Meagan is a devoted advocate representing commercial policyholders in insurance coverage and bad-faith disputes.

COLUMBUS, OH – Shumaker’s Insurance Recovery Team is excited to announce that Associate Meagan R. Cyrus is its latest addition, bringing with her a wealth of experience in complex insurance coverage disputes and bad-faith litigation. Meagan joins following Shumaker’s strategic acquisition of a prominent insurance recovery group in May 2023.

“Insurance recovery is an area of law that continues to rapidly grow, and at Shumaker, we are dedicated to expanding our capabilities and serving our clients with the highest level of proficiency and integrity. Meagan’s arrival further strengthens Shumaker’s position as a leading force in insurance recovery law, providing clients with the strategic guidance and representation needed to navigate complex insurance matters successfully,” said Amanda Leffler, Akron Managing Partner and Manufacturing Business Sector Co-Chair.

With a proven track record of excellence in the field, Meagan is a devoted advocate representing commercial policyholders in insurance coverage and bad-faith disputes arising out of all types of policies, including commercial general liability, professional liability, directors and officers, builders risk, representation and warranty, cyber, and commercial property. Representing clients in federal and state courts, from New York to Hawaii and even internationally, Meagan has a vast knowledge of policyholder issues.

“We are thrilled to welcome Meagan to our Columbus office and to our team. Her deep legal acumen and depth of experience in insurance law make her an invaluable asset as we continue to expand our presence and serve our clients,” said Columbus Managing Partner Mike O’Callaghan.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.