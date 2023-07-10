Curtis Welcomes Internationally Focused John Balouziyeh as Partner

John Balouziyeh said, “Curtis’ reputation for excellence is well-known in the market. I am humbled to join its roster of high-caliber attorneys.”

New York – Curtis is pleased to announce the appointment of John M.B. Balouziyeh as a partner in its New York, Geneva and Riyadh offices.

John Balouziyeh is an accomplished international lawyer with an acknowledged depth of expertise in public international law, international corporate transactions, dispute resolution and foreign investment.

Middle East Focus

Mr. Balouziyeh is notable for his expertise in advising international investors doing business and investing in the Middle East. A multilingual attorney who counts Arabic, English, French, Spanish and Turkish in his repertoire of languages, he has acted on some of the largest investments in the Middle East, having represented governments or foreign investors in multibillion-dollar joint ventures and public-private partnerships. Mr. Balouziyeh, who is admitted to the bar in New York, Washington, D.C. and Spain, is praised by clients for his ability to “navigate highly complex regulatory hurdles” (Legal 500, 2023).

International Arbitration

Mr. Balouziyeh has represented clients before arbitral tribunals in the Middle East and in Europe. In advising clients on disputes, he “is pragmatic and understands the needs and risk appetite of multinational compan[ies]” (Legal 500, 2023). Having previously served as an attorney for the U.S. Department of State, Mr. Balouziyeh has represented the United States in international arbitrations involving U.S. corporations and sovereign governments of Latin American states under the North American Free Trade Agreement and the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement.

Human Rights Practice

Mr. Balouziyeh currently serves as an International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law Instructor with the American Red Cross. Prior to joining Curtis, he worked as a Human Rights Officer with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), reporting to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). He also served as a project lawyer at a legal clinic for asylum seekers, approximately 70 percent of whom have been granted asylum. His work, which is the subject of his book, Hope and a Future: The Story of Syrian Refugees (Time Books, 2017), has won multiple awards and recognition, including by Legal Week, Chambers and the Association of Corporate Counsel-Middle East.

Thought Leadership

Mr. Balouziyeh regularly lectures at universities around the world on public international law, international human rights law and foreign investment in the Middle East. He is the author of a wide range of professional and academic publications on public international law and international investment, including A Legal Guide to Doing Business in Saudi Arabia (Thomson Reuters, Westlaw Gulf), Principles of International Law (Vandeplas Publishing), Fundamentos de Derecho español privado (Thomson Reuters Aranzadi) and The Government Procurement Review (The Law Reviews). His next book, A Handbook on Foreign Investment in the GCC States, will be published by Thomson Reuters in 2024.

Chairman George Kahale III commented, “John Balouziyeh is a very talented lawyer. His appointment continues a tradition of excellence in the firm’s market-leading practices in international law.”

John Balouziyeh said, “Curtis’ reputation for excellence is well-known in the market. I am humbled to join its roster of high-caliber attorneys.”

Mr. Balouziyeh’s appointment is one of a series of hires that Curtis has made with a strong Middle East flavor, reflecting the firm’s international focus.

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP is a leading international law firm. Headquartered in New York, Curtis has 19 offices and affiliates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Curtis represents a wide range of clients, including governments and state-owned companies, multinational corporations and financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, money managers, privately held businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information about Curtis, please visit www.curtis.com.