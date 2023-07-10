Joseph K. Cole Inducted as Fellow of Ohio State Bar Foundation 

“I am excited to be part of this class, whose mission and past projects resonate with me personally,” Joe shared.

TOLEDO, OH — The Ohio State Bar Foundation (OSBF) inducted 24 attorneys into the Fellows Program at the 2023 Induction Ceremony hosted at the Supreme Court of Ohio on June 13. Shumaker Partner Joseph K. Cole was among the inductees welcomed by Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy.

As the Professional Honorary of Ohio Lawyers, the OSBF welcomes a new class of Fellows each year—a group of attorneys who exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and are committed to serving their communities. Since its inaugural Fellows Class in 1998, the OSBF has inducted over 1,000 Fellows. Over the years, OSBF Fellows have developed 26 community service initiatives focused on issues such as human trafficking, immigrant/refugee citizen education, prisoner reentry into communities, access to justice for developmentally disabled youth, news reporting on the legal system, and more.

“I am excited to be part of this class, whose mission and past projects resonate with me personally,” Joe shared. “I believe my unique background and experiences will be an asset to the program and will allow me to help give back to the legal community in a meaningful manner.”

A respected litigator, Joe focuses his practice on insurance recovery; commercial litigation; and litigation, information, and claims management. He represents and advises clients in a variety of matters, including contract disputes, disputes between business partners, business torts, confidentiality agreements, and employment matters. As a former judicial clerk for the Honorable Magistrate Judge Mark J. Dinsmore of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, Joe is particularly attuned to jurisdictional issues and has successfully challenged an Ohio court’s personal jurisdiction over a foreign subsidiary of an Ohio-based parent company.

Joe is no stranger to serving the legal community. He was recently re-elected Secretary of the Toledo Bar Association (TBA), where he also previously served as a volunteer attorney in their expungement clinic, as Co-Chair of the Young Lawyers Committee, Chair of the LGBTQ Council, and currently serving as a member of various TBA Committees. In addition, Joe is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) Advisory Council on Diversity Initiatives and the OSBA Council of Delegates.

