Cyberscope Files U.S. Patent for World’s First AI-Optimized Blockchain Trust Scoring Platform

Patent-backed innovation set to transform the blockchain security market and redefine Web3 trust, transparency, and fraud detection.

Cyberscope, the Web3 security arm of TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE: TAC), a global leader in cybersecurity and vulnerability management, announced that it filed a patent for Cyberscope Cyberscan in the United States — the world’s first AI-optimized, multi-domain blockchain trust scoring and fraud detection platform.

This breakthrough is designed to give investors, exchanges, and regulators a real-time, verifiable trust score for every blockchain project, turning fragmented, manual due diligence into instant, actionable intelligence.

Defining the Next Era of Web3 Security Trust

Cyberscope Cyberscan fuses on-chain, off-chain, and Web2 data at scale, delivering actionable security intelligence in under five seconds. The patented technology is set to unlock new commercial opportunities across the blockchain security market.

Key First-Mover Capabilities:

• Dual-Mode Polling Engine: Combines Slow Mode batch re-indexing for deep coverage with Fast Mode real-time scans for instant insights.

• Multi-Domain Intelligence Fusion: Integrates smart contract analysis, liquidity metrics, GitHub activity, DNS audits, and KYC/Audit verification into a unified trust score.

• Adaptive Prioritization: Dynamically targets high-risk projects based on listing status, market cap, and activity spikes.

• Live Malicious Behavior Detection: Flags honeypots, rug pulls, liquidity manipulation, and privileged functions before damage occurs.

• Cross-Domain Correlation Engine: Links suspicious blockchain activity with anomalies in domain registrations, code changes, and market behavior.

Business Impact

• Reducing Investor Risk: Instant red flags for scam patterns and security vulnerabilities.

• Empowering Exchanges & Launchpads: Automated, embedded trust scoring via developer-ready API.

• Regulatory Alignment: Standardized, auditable trust metrics for compliance reporting.

• Driving Market Confidence: A scalable framework for capital markets to embrace Web3 safely.

Leadership Commentary

Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO, TAC Security:

“For the decentralized economy to thrive, trust can’t be optional, it must be engineered into the system. Cyberscope doesn’t just measure credibility, it defines it, instantly, for every project in the market. This is the intelligence layer that empowers investors to act decisively, enables exchanges to list with confidence, and allows capital to move into Web3 without hesitation. With this patent, we’re not just talking about blockchain trust; we’re building it today.”

Saransh Rawat, CTO, TAC Security & Co-Founder, Cyberscope:

“Every once in a while, a technology comes along that changes the rules entirely — Cyberscan is that moment for Web3 security. We’ve created a platform that doesn’t just scan; it understands. It reads the signals across blockchains, marketplaces, and code repositories, turning them into instant, trustworthy intelligence. This is the foundation for a safer, smarter, and truly scalable decentralized future.”

About Cyberscope, a TAC Security Company

Cyberscope, a TAC Security Company, is a leading provider of Web3 Security, smart contract auditing, and compliance solutions, serving a global client base across the decentralized finance, blockchain, and digital asset sectors. Founded in 2023, the company has completed over 2,700 smart contract audits and 500+ KYC verifications, securing more than $2 billion in digital assets for over 3,000 clients. Cyberscope’s proprietary tools combine automated and manual analysis to deliver rapid, high-quality security assessments recognized by major industry platforms such as CoinMarketCap, PinkSale, and DxSale. With a reputation for quality, speed, and trust, and backed by the resources and global reach of TAC Security, Cyberscope is positioned to set new standards for security, transparency, and compliance in the rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://cyberscope.io