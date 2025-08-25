Shumaker Partner Matt Newton Tapped for Next Generation of Leadership in Plant City 

“Plant City is close to my heart. I look forward to building strong, lasting connections with my fellow classmates and to learn more about our vibrant community. ~ Matt Newton

PLANT CITY, FL — Shumaker Partner Matt Newton has been selected to join the Leadership Plant City Class of 2026, a program of the Plant City Chamber dedicated to fostering the next generation of civic leaders through education, networking, and community engagement.

Matt has deep roots in Plant City. A graduate of Durant High School, he went on to earn his B.A. from New College of Florida and later received his J.D. from Stetson University College of Law.

A Board Certified expert in City, County, and Local Government Law, Matt brings a wealth of experience and insight to the class. Communities and businesses across Florida turn to Matt when navigating complex legal challenges—from zoning applications and permitting disputes to preemption issues and constitutional questions involving the separation of powers. His deep technical knowledge and practical approach make him a trusted advocate and advisor in matters critical to Florida’s cities, counties, and special districts.

“Matt’s known for his commitment not just to the legal profession but also to the betterment of his community, and his selection for Leadership Plant City is evidence of this,” said Jaime Austrich, Vice Chair of the Management Committee and Tampa Managing Partner at Shumaker. “It comes as no surprise that he is recognized as a future leader in the region.”

“I’m honored to be selected for the Leadership Plant City Class of 2026,” said Matt. “Plant City is close to my heart. I look forward to building strong, lasting connections with my fellow classmates and to learn more about our vibrant community. I deeply appreciate the Plant City Chamber for this unique opportunity, and am thankful for my incredible partners at Shumaker for their support.”

