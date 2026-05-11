David Heedy Appointed to SunCoast Blood Centers Board of Directors

Through his board service, David will help support SunCoast Blood Centers in advancing its mission to deliver lifesaving blood services and strengthen the health of the communities it serves.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker Partner David Heedy has been appointed to the Board of Directors of SunCoast Blood Centers, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing safe, high-quality blood products to hospitals and patients across Southwest Florida.

Founded in 1949, SunCoast Blood Centers plays a vital role in supporting the health of communities throughout Southwest Florida by ensuring a reliable supply of lifesaving blood products for local hospitals and patients.

“We are proud to welcome David to our Board of Directors,” said Scott Bush, CEO of SunCoast Blood Centers. “He brings a unique perspective and depth of experience that will help strengthen our organization as we continue to expand our service to provide the best care possible to our community. His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring we remain responsive to the growing needs of local hospitals and patients.”

David brings significant experience advising both businesses and individuals on a wide range of complex legal and financial matters. As a member of the Corporate, Tax & Transactions and Wealth Strategies Service Lines at Shumaker, he represents companies and individuals in mergers and acquisitions, entity selection and formation, corporate governance matters, tax planning, business succession planning, and business transitions. He also serves a wide range of clients in estate planning, assisting with the preparation and implementation of both foundational estate planning documents and sophisticated generational wealth preservation strategies.

Through his board service, David will help support SunCoast Blood Centers in advancing its mission to deliver lifesaving blood services and strengthen the health of the communities it serves.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.